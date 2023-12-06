​Arrows put in impressive display to beat Myerscough

Hamza Ibrahim (left) Mohammud Ibrahim (right) were in fine form for Arrows.

​Playing some of their best basketball of the season to date, Arrows finally broke away to win.

This young Arrows team is making strides on and off the court. Led by captain Callam McKenzie and the scoring of two brothers Hamza and Mohammud Ibrahim, they have made a 5-2 start to the season.

The first quarter quickly burst into fire as both teams showed a willingness to athletic end to end basketball. The teams exchanged baskets at pace with McKenzie and Hamza Ibrahim prominent at both ends of the floor. Hamza Ibrahim had 13 points in the quarter as the Encon Arrows led 27-18.

Arrows began the second quarter well but then struggled for long periods during that time, narrowly missing opportunities, but a good finish to the quarter helped them to a narrow 40-35 interval advantage. Sam Williams and Titus Berzinis both landed triples.

Both coaches were hard at work as the third quarter proved the most entertaining of the game. Arrows returned to the free-flowing style of the first quarter as Hamza Ibrahim, Mahamud Ibrahim, McKenzie and Berzinis all scored repeatedly with Arrows taking the quarter 27-20 to enter the fourth quarter leading 67-55.

Arrows clearly had worked on their defence and rebounding as this was to be the deciding factor down the straight as they fought off any attempt from Myerscough to close the gap overall. The quarter ended in favour of Arrows but only by 21-18 with both Hamza Ibrahim and Mohammud Ibrahim leading the scoring as they closed out a 88 – 73 victory. Jacob Paredes had five assists while Hamza Ibrahim had four to show how the Arrows shared the ball.

Arrows scorers; Hamza Ibrahim 31, Mohammud Ibrahim 15, Titus Berzinis 13, Callam McKenzie 12 Jacob Paredes 8.

Arrows next face Doncaster Eagles on Saturday at Goals Sports Centre Sheffield at 5pm.

*The Encon Arrows U14 Boys continued their assault on a title with a comprehensive victory over Leicester Dynamite by 92-48. The win improves the their overall record to 9-0.

Arrows once again began strongly as Roy Keeling grabbed seven points in the first five minutes as they took the opening quarter 20-9.

It was more of the same in the second as Alex Wilson added eight points as the Arrows reached the interval ahead 46-22.

The third quarter was well contested with Zach Ogundari although an U13 doing very well on both ends. Throughout captain Will Collins was consistent, racking up 12 points as the Arrows led 65-34.

The last quarter saw Arrows close with a 27-14 burst to secure a 92-48 win.

Arrows Scorers; Abey Smith 13, Alex Wilson 13, Eddie Scahill 10, Roy Keeling 11, Will Collins 10, Ollie Walpole 10, Zach Ogundari 8.

*The Arrows U16 Boys remain unbeaten with an impressive victory over the Sharks by 90-35.