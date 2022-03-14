Encon Derbyshire Arrows maintain play-off targets by beating Birmingham Rockets

Action from Encon Derbyshire Arrows' win over Birmingham Rockets. Photo submitted.

Arrows recovered from a 13-point interval deficit to win a vibrant encounter with a scintillating third quarter comeback of 33-14.

Arrows began slowly and trailed 14-7 early on, then trailing 27-23 as the first quarter came to an end.

Joseph Baugh was prominent for the Arrows as George Brownell and Xavier McIntosh also added baskets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pace remained relentless in the second quarter with Alex Lycoudis adding a three-pointer and Imzy Camara battling for the boards. However, it was the Rockets who led 53-40.

Arrows and their coach Andrew Purnell clearly used the interval to focus and make adjustments as they took the third quarter 33-14 to lead 73-67.

Sedale Hanson-Young and Brownell rained in three-pointers while Baugh and Matt Wilson were also prominent.

The Arrows defence was everywhere as they created turnovers and scores repeatedly.

Both teams tired in the final quarter as the importance of the game meant each score was more and more important.

Arrows stayed marginally ahead and remained defensively committed, once again proving rock solid in the final moments as their foul shooting took them to a 90-80 victory.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Xavier McIntosh 21, Sedale Hanson-Young 20, George Brownell 20, Joseph Baugh 12.

Once again multiple scoring threats proved vital for the Arrows with a further four players in double figures and all eight fit players scoring overall.

This win moves the Encon Arrows’ overall record to 11-9 and fourth place overall with two regular season games to play.

*Here at the Derbyshire Times, we’re always keen to hear about your individual or team exploits and include them on our pages and online.