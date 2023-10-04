Arrows begin new season with exciting victory over Bristol
Arrows’ men triumphed in a magnificent contest which featured all that is great in the sport of basketball.
There was never much between the teams throughout as they served up a feast of entertainment for the large crowd.
Arrows took the opening quarter 23-18, moving the ball swiftly and at tempo with an unselfish style which would go on to be mirrored in some 18 assists spread throughout the group.
The Flyers struck back in a great second quarter and went on to lead by a point at the interval 47-46, but Arrows came roaring back in the third quarter and Alex Lycoudis brought the crowd to its feet with a buzzer beating three pointer with the Arrows leading now 71 – 66.
The fourth quarter was high octane excitement mixed with great tension as the teams were locked together with neither team prepared to give an inch. Callam McKenzie came up big in the quarter for the Arrows, dovetailing well with top scorers Hamza Ibrahim and Joseph Baugh.
The match result was in doubt as the Arrows showed composure as a team to edge precariously ahead 98-95 and with the clock winding down Flyers attempted a tying three pointer only to see it hit the ring but stay out, the final buzzer sparking jubilation amongst the Arrows and their supporters.
Arrows Scorers; Hamza Ibrahim 25, Joseph Baugh 21, Callam McKenzie 17, Titus Berzinis 11, Alex Lycoudis 10, Mohammud Ibrahim 7, Matt Wilson 4, Jacob Parades-Lee 3.
The new coaching tandem of Jonny and James Kelly said: “This was a great triumph for our dedication to get back to a style of play and overall positive attitude more in keeping with the founding values of this wonderful club.”
*The U14s started well and never looked back, leading 19-4 after only five minutes and 43-17 at the interval.
They controlled the game in the second-half too, ten different scorers helping them to a 55-29 lead at the end of the third and then 72-47 at the end.
Scorers; Jason Shuttleworth 18, Eddie Scarhill 15, Alex Wilson 8, Zak Ogundari 8, Roy Keeling 6, Josh Mannion 5, Ollie Walpole 5, Charlie Haslingden 3 Lawrence Sarrigiannis 2