​Arrows begin new season with exciting victory over Bristol

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Arrows’ men triumphed in a magnificent contest which featured all that is great in the sport of basketball.

There was never much between the teams throughout as they served up a feast of entertainment for the large crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arrows took the opening quarter 23-18, moving the ball swiftly and at tempo with an unselfish style which would go on to be mirrored in some 18 assists spread throughout the group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arrows began the season with a win.

The Flyers struck back in a great second quarter and went on to lead by a point at the interval 47-46, but Arrows came roaring back in the third quarter and Alex Lycoudis brought the crowd to its feet with a buzzer beating three pointer with the Arrows leading now 71 – 66.

The fourth quarter was high octane excitement mixed with great tension as the teams were locked together with neither team prepared to give an inch. Callam McKenzie came up big in the quarter for the Arrows, dovetailing well with top scorers Hamza Ibrahim and Joseph Baugh.

The match result was in doubt as the Arrows showed composure as a team to edge precariously ahead 98-95 and with the clock winding down Flyers attempted a tying three pointer only to see it hit the ring but stay out, the final buzzer sparking jubilation amongst the Arrows and their supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arrows Scorers; Hamza Ibrahim 25, Joseph Baugh 21, Callam McKenzie 17, Titus Berzinis 11, Alex Lycoudis 10, Mohammud Ibrahim 7, Matt Wilson 4, Jacob Parades-Lee 3.

The new coaching tandem of Jonny and James Kelly said: “This was a great triumph for our dedication to get back to a style of play and overall positive attitude more in keeping with the founding values of this wonderful club.”

*The U14s started well and never looked back, leading 19-4 after only five minutes and 43-17 at the interval.

They controlled the game in the second-half too, ten different scorers helping them to a 55-29 lead at the end of the third and then 72-47 at the end.