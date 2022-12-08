An exciting year awaits at Chesterfield Cricket Club

They are building a formidable first-team squad to drive a promotion push in the Derbyshire League.

The Club are also thrilled that Yorkshire have been named as Derbyshire's opponents in both matches during Festival Week at Queen's Park in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keeper-batsman Ben Lodge and middle-order batsman Jordan Lemon are the latest players to join the Club.

New arrival Ben Lodge, centre, with Chesterfield captain Harry Wilmott, left, and chairman Nigel Mallender.

They follow all-rounder Muhammad Zaroob, Australian pace bowler James Le Brooy and head coach Mitch Adlington.

The 23-year-old Lodge scored 656 runs at an average of 43 and claimed 26 catches and two stumpings for Clowne Town in Division Two this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield chairman Nigel Mallender said: "Ben is a cricketer of immense promise who we’re very excited to get on board and we're confident he will become a key member of the first team for many years to come."

Lodge said: "Chesterfield enables its players to push themselves to new limits and I cannot wait to develop as a player, alongside some class individuals, in our promotion push back to the Premier Division."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lemon scored 456 Division One runs for Morton Colliery last summer, including a run-a-ball 138 not out against Clifton.

Mallender said: "Jordan’s a Chesterfield lad who has his best cricketing years still very much ahead of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He brings experience, a winning mentality and a hunger to push his game on to the next level."

The 30-year-old Lemon said: "The thought of playing at Queen's Park every other week is so exciting and a great opportunity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mallender also welcomed the news that Yorkshire will be Derbyshire's opponents in both the four-day Championship match and the T20 spectacular at the Festival.

It will be the first time Yorkshire have played a four-day game in the Park for ten years and all but guarantees big crowds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It begins on Sunday, June 11 with the T20, which seems sure to be a sell-out, the following Sunday.

In addition Derbyshire Seconds will be taking on Yorkshire Seconds in a four-day Second XI Championship match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first day will be Monday, May 8, the extra bank holiday to mark the coronation of King Charles two days before.

Queen's Park will also be hosting top women's cricket on Friday, July 7 when the newly-named Blaze take on Northern Diamonds in a 50 overs-a-side one-day game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mallender said: "April cannot come soon enough.

"It's been such a positive off-season so far and we have a number of other exciting projects under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our members have mentioned there is a real buzz around our club again.