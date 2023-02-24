An exciting summer in store at Chesterfield Cricket Club

The Queen's Park Club are building a formidably strong playing and coaching squad to launch a Derbyshire League promotion challenge.

In addition they are preparing to welcome one of the biggest names in the sport.Jeff Thomson, the legendary Australian fast bowler, will be the star attraction at a special event on Friday, June 16.

Thomson was the scourge of England in the 1974-75 Ashes when he and Dennis Lillee formed one of the most formidable opening attacks in history.

Guest speaker Geoff Miller, left, and Chairman Nigel Mallender at the Chesterfield Cricket Club presentation evening.

Since his retirement, Thomson has proved as quick-witted and entertaining behind a microphone as he was quick through the bowling crease in his playing days.

"One Last Hurrah," an evening with Thomson, will be hosted by Warwickshire and former Durham pace bowler Chris Rushworth and Jonny Hayes of the Length Does Matter podcast.

It will take place in a marquee at the ground during the annual Festival of Cricket.The evening includes a two-course meal and an auction.

Individual tickets are from £60 and corporate tables of 10 from £600. For full details contact [email protected]

During the Festival, Derbyshire will play Yorkshire in a four-day LV= Championship match starting on Sunday, June 11.

The two teams will meet again the following Sunday in a Vitality Blast T20 game which looks sure to be a sell-out.

Meanwhile, teenage all-rounder Tom Wanford is the latest player to join Chesterfield.

The middle-order batter and pace bowler, who has represented Derbyshire at age-group level, joins from Wirksworth & Middleton.

He joins all-rounder Muhammad Zaroob, Australian pace bowler James La Brooy, wicket-keeper Ben Lodge and batter Jordan Lemon as new players.

Chesterfield were relegated from the Premier Division on the final day of the 2021 season and finished sixth in Division One last year.

But Club chairman Nigel Mallender said: "These lads bring experience, drive, enthusiasm and a great deal of talent to our first team, who will be pushing hard for promotion this season."

In addition, Rushan Jaleel has been appointed assistant head coach.

The 32-year-old played for Sri Lanka in the 2010 under-19 World Cup and has recently completed a Masters degree in Sports Coaching at Leeds Beckett University.

He has playing and coaching experience in Australia and will run the junior coaching programme.

He becomes the second level-three coach to join the Club this winter following the appointment of Mitch Adlington as head coach.

To add to the sense of excitement, former England all-rounder Geoff Miller was the guest speaker at the annual presentation evening.

This drew a bumper turn-out of more than 100 members at the Technique Stadium.

Mallender said: "We can now look to the future with real optimism.

