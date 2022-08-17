Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Syd Blackmore in action for Ampthill against Cornish Pirates in 2020. He's now returned to Dillingham Park.

They include a whole new front row, as head coach Paul Turner moved to add to those confirmed as being retained from last season.

Hooker Matt Gallagher joins from Sedgley Park Tigers having scored a record 36 tries in National Two last season, whilst Syd Blackmore returns to the Mob having spent last season with Cornish Pirates.

Another old face returning to Dillingham Park is prop Joe Sproston who made 107 appearances for the club between 2011 and 2015 before joining Doncaster Knights and then playing in France.

Loosehead prop Jake Elwood joins from London Scottish having previously played with Ealing Trailfinders and Chinnor in National One in addition to representing England Students.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another tighthead joining the Mob is Yorkshireman Dom Hardman who has spent the last few seasons in Australia with Western Force in Super Rugby and the NRC.

The final prop slot in the squad is filled by ex-Loughborough Students man Griff Phillipson who plays at loosehead. The Northern Irishman previously played with Ballymoney RFC before studying Psychology at Loughborough.

Turner said: “It was important to get our recruitment right and improve both the quality and depth of our squad this season. I’m really pleased with the new players we’ve brought in and I’m sure the Mob will be happy to see a few familiar faces return.”

Forwards coach Mouritz Botha added: “It’s great to see Syd back at Ampthill – he is a popular member of the squad and a proven performer. Matt is a great acquisition for us. He had a brilliant season at Tigers and is ready to challenge himself at a higher level.

“Joe is another old face returning to the Mob. The experience that he brings to a young pack will be invaluable, whilst Jake is another proven Championship performer. He was one of the standout players for me when we played Scottish last season and will add more experience to our front row.

“We are excited to see what Dom can bring this season. He has some good experience playing abroad and we believe he will thrive in the Championship.