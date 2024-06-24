All-round team performance guides Chesterfield to important league win

Tim Kirk routed Holmewood with his off-spinners as Chesterfield seconds won at Queen's Park.

Impressive individual displays and a complete team performance earned Chesterfield a vital Derbyshire County League victory at Clifton.

Their 61-run success knocked the hosts off the top of Division One and boosted their own promotion hopes.

Chesterfield won the toss and posted an imposing 279-5 off their 50 overs. It was based on three fine individual knocks.

Opener Luke Westwell is in fine form and he made sure the visitors started strongly by hitting 68 and sharing a second-wicket stand of 107 with Kemira Wijenayake.

The Sri Lanka, promoted to No. 3, went in during the second over and batted through the rest of the innings. He played himself in carefully before reaping the rewards by unfurling a series of wristy cuts, pulls and sweeps.

He hit two sixes and 10 fours on the way to 104 not out, his maiden century for Chesterfield, off 121 balls. He shared another century stand with Kevin Leatherday, who made a dream start to his third spell with the Queen's Park club.

The highly-experienced batter smashed two straight sixes but mostly gave an object lesson in building an innings as he made 66 off only 77 deliveries in his first match of the season.

He and Wijenayake added 139 in 21 overs, putting Chesterfield in command on 253-3. Kieran Marsh added a final flourish with 12 off nine balls.

On a small ground, the home side were not out of it at the end of the first innings but Muhammad Zaroob made their task much more difficult by taking two quick wickets.

Zaroob and Reece Johnson bowled tight opening spells and fellow seamer Matt Taylor backed them up admirably in the middle overs.

Wijenayake struck twice with his off-spin and Clifton were struggling on 78-5 just past the halfway stage of their reply.

Daryn Smit and Muhammad Kaleem battled to revive Clifton's hopes with a stand of 92 in 15 overs.

But, when Kaleem fell lbw to seamer Tom Wanford for 51, the issue was all but settled.

Clifton had only 10 batters because of an injury and Wijenayake (3-40) and fellow off-spinner Harry Wilmott ensured there were no late shocks.

The match ended when Smit was caught at long-on by Jordan Lemon for 69 with Clifton all out for 218.

With two teams to be promoted, the 22 points put third-placed Chesterfield on 162, eight behind leaders Ticknall. Clifton, who have a game in hand, are on 165.

Chesterfield seconds powered on at the top of Division Four North with a 56-run victory over Holmewood at Queen's Park.

Jacob Madin (33) and Ewan Westwell (29) guided Chesterfield to a promising 79-3.

But they slipped to 117-7 before Tom Keenan's invaluable 48 not out propelled the hosts to 204-9 off 45 overs.

Jamie Horton gave Holmewood a flying start with 44 off 27 balls. But, after he was caught at mid-wicket off Matt Carrington, Chesterfield regained control.

Off-spinner Tim Kirk, varying his flight, took 6-14 as Holmewood were bowled out for 148. Chesterfield have 149 points, one ahead of West Hallam White Rose and 16 clear of third-placed Duffield.

The third team drew at Cutthorpe fourths in Division Nine North. Opener James Taylor (61) and Charlie Clayton (44) led Chesterfield to 233 all out with Jon Grant also making 44 before the visitors were restricted to 133-9 in reply.

The first team are without a match on Saturday because of the Festival of Cricket at Queen's Park.

The seconds travel to Hollinsend Methodist and the third team play Pilsley & Clay Cross seconds at Calow.