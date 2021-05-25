Alicia Barrett all set for European Team Championships test

Alicia Barrett will head to Poland at the weekend to compete for Team GB. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Barrett, 23, will race in the 100m hurdles in Silesia over two days this weekend (May 29/30), where she will line up against competitors from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine.

It comes after Barrett recorded 13.47 seconds at Nuneaton on May 16, helping earn her spot in Poland.

Olympic head coach Christian Malcolm said: “We have a rich history in this competition, so it was very important for us to take on our European competitors and earn as many points as possible.

"We have selected a team who will be pushing for every point across the board, so I am excited to see how these athletes will perform in Poland.

"It is a squad with a blend of some experienced GB & NI internationals but also a high number of developing athletes who will really benefit from this opportunity.”

Barrett, now coached by Benke Blomqvist, has previously represented Team GB at events including the World Championships in London in 2017 and the European Team Championships in Lille in the same year, as well as England at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Before heading to Poland, Barrett was back in action last weekend at the Loughborough International on Sunday.

Again racing in the 100m hurdles, she took victory by starting and finishing strongly and pipping her Nuneaton time by 0.01 seconds in 13.46, although her team were disqualified in the 4x100m relay.

Overall, England were able to win the event ahead of Loughborough in second, GB Juniors, Scotland and Wales.

Meanwhile, Chesterfield AC’s Will Foot was also in Nuneaton, setting a season’s best in the pole vault with a jump of 4.10m.

Elsewhere in events including Chesterfield AC athletes, Rebecca Wardle broke the club's senior javelin record at a competition at Sportcity, Manchester the previous day, throwing a new personal best (PB) of 34.85m.

Across town at Trafford there was also a javelin PB for Callum Stowell with 28.18m.