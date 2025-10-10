Alfreton’s Jane wins at Horse of the Year Show

Jane Hemmings was a winner at the Horse of the Year Show.

Alfreton amateur rider Jane Hemmings and her grey cob, The Boss 2, fought off strong competition to win a national championship at the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) at the Birmingham NEC.

Jane shone under the bright HOYS lights on the 9th October to take the win in the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star Cob and Maxi Cob Championship.

Jane said: “This is simply a dream come true, I was nervous before today and this is just his fourth ever show! I’ve owned The Boss for two years and it’s been a long and patient journey.

“I did Search for a Star 20 years ago and having qualified the horse went lame before the final. Eighteen months ago The Boss and I had an accident on the road with a cyclist and then lost my dad days later. All this makes it all the more special to be here today.

The atmosphere and glamour of HOYS couldn’t be more different to life at home for The Boss, Jane added: “He is a huge character - he lives at home with four goats, three chickens – his favourite one is called Judy - and two kittens!”

The SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star Championships at Horse of the Year Show offer the chance for amateur riders to compete at this major championship show. The Search for a Star championships first took place at Horse of the Year Show in 1998 and have run ever since. Over the years Search for a Star has provided thousands of opportunities for amateur riders to compete at HOYS with many going on to compete with success in open classes.

Series organiser, Nicolina MacKenzie said: “We are thrilled to be providing these opportunities for amateur riders. The HOYS Search for a Star championships are the culmination of months, and in some cases years, of preparation and training for the riders and their horses and ponies.”

