Alfreton's Jacob Whittle helps Team GB to bronze medal at World Aquatics Championships in Budapest

The 17-year-old was part of the 4x200m relay team that took third spot in Thursday’s final which saw a thrilling race won by the USA.

Whittle was joined by James Guy, Joe Litchfield and James Dean, the latter swimming a stunning anchor leg to help secure the podium place.

Guy had gone out in 1:46.31 for the opening leg, with Whittle following him with 1:46.84 to ensure GB were fourth at the half way stage of the racc.

Jacob Whittle (third from left) poses with his Team GB team-mates James Guy, Joe Litchfield and Tom Dean after their bronze medal in Budapest. Photo: Getty.

Litchfield then swam 1:47.36 as his team dropped to fifth, but Dean’s superb 1:43.52 – the fastest split of the race – saw him overtake the Brazilian and Korean swimmers to seal the bronze medal.

The team’s time of 7:04.00 was 3.76 seconds behind the US and set a new British record.

Whittle also produced a terrific swim in the semi-finals of the 100m freestyle, having qualified seventh fastest overall from his heat with a time of 48.23.

His semi-final time of 48.19 only just outside his lifetime best and seeing him finish fifth in his race – equal 12th overall – and unlucky to miss out on a final spot.

Earlier in the week, Whittle was also part of the 4x100m freestyle relay team that finished just outside the medal places as they claimed fourth spot in the final, 0.19 seconds behind Italy in third.