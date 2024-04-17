Jacob Whittle poses for a portrait during the Team GB swimming squad announcement at Bath University.

Whittle was Team GB’s youngest swimmer on Olympic debut in Tokyo three years ago, when he was just 16 years old, and the freestyle specialist is back for a second bite with eyes on the podium.

Now 19, Whittle is part of a 33-strong team that will represent Great Britain across pool and marathon swimming during the Games, with action getting underway in Paris on 27 July at La Defense Arena.

Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said: “Team GB has a proud tradition in Olympic swimming competitions, and I am delighted to welcome all 33 athletes to the team for Paris 2024.

Silver medalists, James Guy, Jacob Whittle, Joe Litchfield and Tom Dean of Team England pose with their medals for the Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final on day four of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“The strength and depth of our pool swimming team was evident to see at the recent Aquatics GB Swimming Championships. I have no doubt the thrilling races we saw at the British Championships last week will be equally close fought.

“We’re excited to watch them all compete against the best in the world.”

Whittle may have been wet behind the ears three years ago but he heads to the French capital with a wealth of experience since the Tokyo Games, where he finished 13th in the 100m freestyle.

His most recent World Championship medal came as part of a star-studded mixed freestyle relay team that included Olympic champions Tom Dean and Duncan Scott, meaning hopes are high of further success in France.

Jacob Whittle reacts after competing in the Men's 200m Freestyle at the British Swimming Championships 2024.

Aquatics GB Performance Director Chris Spice said: "This is such an exciting group of athletes that we will be taking to Paris this summer.

"On top of some outstanding individual swims, the collective displays showed that we are in a really good place across multiple relay events, which has been a key focus for us over recent years - and the depth that this team possesses is fantastic.

"We cannot wait to see how this team comes together with the aim of swimming faster in the summer. We know each and every athlete can do that, and that would put us in a very good place in Paris, where we are relishing having packed crowds and plenty of British support roaring us on."

Whittle will not be the only East Midlands native taking to the pool, with Uttoxeter’s Adam Peaty also selected as part of the squad as he looks to claim a third consecutive 100m breaststroke gold.

Peaty and Whittle will benefit from Aldi’s Nearest & Dearest programme. It will help maximise support and minimise potential distractions for athletes so that they can focus on their performance and make the most of the unique opportunity to compete on one of the world’s largest stages.

Peaty said: “I’m thrilled to have made my third Olympic team. It’s always amazing to be part of Team GB, but with it being so close to home in Paris this summer, and us having more home fans there supporting us, it’s even more exciting.”