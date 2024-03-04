The Panthers crash over for a try

Due to an RFU grassroots initiative, both clubs were treated to an England and British Lion each and social media sensation 'The Rugby Guy' to help them in the week leading up to this week’s local game.

Panthers had the pleasure of England's record cap collector Ben Youngs while Ollerton got to pick the brains of Ben's older brother Tom, the brothers would also be running the water on for their adopted clubs. The day was also made special by the game being live broadcasted with professional commentary from former England man Dewi Morris.

Pre game we caught up with injured Panthers head coach Scott Frost-Davis, he said "Today is an incredible opportunity for the lads, not only to impress two England legends but to play infront of potentially tens of thousands of people watching at home, but having said that, we need to put that to the back of our minds and concentrate on the job in hand. We're fairly confident we know what Ollerton will bring, they have very good ball carriers and will bring a lot of energy in the first half but we're confident we have the fitness and like to think we can step up a gear in the second half."

The teams line up before kick off

The game started as predicted with Ollerton getting on the front foot right from the beginning, carrying hard down the guts of the Panthers defence. Good work from openside Ross Mclellen , blindside Dan Fox and hooker Steve Greedy managing to keep the visitors at bay. Ollerton kept their foot on the gas and eventually saw points for their pressure with a break out wide. The Nottinghamshire team kept the pressure on, hitting Panthers hard again and again with the home side only relieving the pressure with good turn overs from Dec Wileman and Jack Burton and clearing kicks from fly half Chris Cooper and fullback Kev Shiels.

Eventually though possession and territory told, with Ollerton crashing over for their second try and going in at half time 0-12 in the lead.

Some words of encouragement at half time from coaches Scott Frost-Davis, Lee Whitmore and John Jefferson along with three substitutes, Liam Scott on at fly half, Russ Wall on at prop and Jordan Grayson on the wing saw an improvement in the Panthers – with Russ Wall making a significant impact in the scrum. Chesterfield now started to get into a rhythm, big carries from powerhouse prop Lee Laughton getting the home side onto the front foot meant scrum half Matt Dunnington-Wallace could release his backline and managing to put centres Scott Widdowson and Dennis Ngwenya into spaces. Pressure started to tell and having spent five minutes in Ollerton's 22, Panthers managed to crash over with second row Paddy Holleworth impressing infront of his Leicester heros. Converted by Ben Hadfield.

The next section of the game saw a pretty even distribution of possession, with both 22's being played in but it was the visitors again that used their possession better bundling over to make the score 7-17.

Chesterfield on the attack

The Panthers coaching staff threw a final roll of the dice and put their final two substitutes on with Nate Poulton on at hooker and Jake Eville onto the wing. The changes seemed to pay dividends with the home side now taking control of the ball and the game. A scrum to to Ollerton 10m from their line saw the Panthers pack show what they are really capable of, dismantling the away scrum to earn a penalty. Two short crashes from Laughton and tighthead Jason Rushton softened the defence for hooker Nate Poulton to burrow over the line to score Chesterfield's second try. Conversion missed by Hadfield making the score 12-17 with 7 minutes to go.

This seemed to spur the Panthers on and the smell of a Hollywood finish infront of the cameras was enough to motivate the home team. Panthers looked to play rugby, rugby that they wowed crowds with at the beginning of the season, Laughton again carrying in to the heart of the away defence. Momentum is huge in rugby and it had now swung well and truly in the favour of Chesterfield Panthers, carry after carry causing mistakes from the Ollerton team and with two minutes to go, Rushton crashes over in the corner to make the game to level the score at 17-17. Now people would be forgiven for thinking this game was scripted the scores level with 2 minutes to go and a conversion on the right touch line to go to settle the score. Up steps wing Ben 'Wilkinson' Hadfield who bisects the uprights and sends the crowd wild with what may be the greatest conversion seen at Dunston Road. Final score 19-17.