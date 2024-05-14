Chesterfield had a day to forget in their Derbyshire County League game against Eckington.

The visitors dominated the Division One clash at Queen's Park with bat and ball before running out 79-run winners.Eckington made a flying start after winning the toss, scoring 13 runs off the first seven balls of the match.Openers Josh Andrews (31) and Finn South (22) put on 62 in 14 overs before Chesterfield - briefly - threatened a fightback.Ben Kingham took a smart low catch at short mid-on off the bowling of Muhammad Zaroob to dismiss Andrews and Kemira Wijenayake bowled a fine 12-over spell of off-spin from the Lake End, taking 2-25.He was well supported by Zaroob (2-42) but Wijenayake was Chesterfield's only spinner and they were made to pay for the imbalance of their attack.Kabelo Sekhukhune was largely watchful during Wijenayake's spell but, once he was bowled out, the left-hander became more expansive.He supplemented some fine stroke-play with lightning-fast running between the wickets.Ryan Parsons struck some solid blows in his 37, sharing a crucial seventh-wicket stand of 74.Sekhukhune eventually fell for 77 to a good catch by Tom Wanford but he had put his side on course for an imposing total of 227-8 off 50 oversChesterfield made a fast start to their run-chase with 34 off the first four overs.But they also lost three wickets in that short spell as left-arm paceman Jake Ludlam (3-36) struck and that proved an insurmountable handicap.Jordan Lemon tried to rally Chesterfield, playing well all around the wicket on his way to 57.But the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals as spinners Steve Ludlam (4-19) and Sekhukhune (2-44), bowling in tandem, worked their way through the order before Chesterfield were all out for 148.Chesterfield seconds were decisive 80-run winners at Morton Colliery to go joint-top of Division Four North.Detroy Smith hit 51 off 45 deliveries to lead Chesterfield to 180 all out.Left-arm spinner Sam Fawcett then took 4-17 as the home side were bowled out for 100.Reece Johnson's unbeaten century guided Chesterfield's Sunday team to a draw at Aston Hall in the Mansfield & District League.The hosts reached 297-4 off 40 overs in the section one clash.Johnson hit 108 not out off 100 deliveries as Chesterfield replied with 192-6.On Saturday Chesterfield travel to Quarndon, the seconds host Ambergate at Queen's Park and the third team are away to Staveley Welfare.The Sunday side are at home against Chilwell.