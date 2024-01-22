News you can trust since 1855
25 cracking pictures which roll back the years on sport in Ilkeston - including Ilkeston Swimming Club, Ilkestson RUFC and Stanton Ilkeston FC

Our latest sports gallery takes a look back over the years at sports clubs in Ilkeston.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 14:44 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 14:48 GMT

The historic pictures show Ilkeston Swimming Club and Stanton Ilkeston FC and cover charity events, club events and pre-match team pics.

We also throw the spolight on the town’s rugby union club and school sport.

Take a look at the pictures and tell us your memories of the clubs.

Get more Derbyshire sports content here.

Members of Ilkeston Swimming Club pose for a team picture.

1.

Members of Ilkeston Swimming Club pose for a team picture. Photo: Steve Woodhead

Youngsters proudly show off the colours of Ilkeston Swimming Club.

2. Ilkeston Swimming Club

Youngsters proudly show off the colours of Ilkeston Swimming Club. Photo: Contributed

Stanton Ilkeston U18s pose for a team pic.

3. Stanton Ilkeston U18s

Stanton Ilkeston U18s pose for a team pic. Photo: Submitted

A meeting of Ilkeston Swimming Club.

4. Ilkeston Swimming Club

A meeting of Ilkeston Swimming Club. Photo: Submitted

