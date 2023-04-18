News you can trust since 1855
A former Matlock Town Juniors Festival of Football and action from U7's Norton Woodseats and FC Sports Blacks.A former Matlock Town Juniors Festival of Football and action from U7's Norton Woodseats and FC Sports Blacks.
16 retro pictures of youngsters from Matlock's St Joseph's Primary School and Highfield School getting sporty

Playing sport at school can often lay the foundations for a long leisure sporting career in adult life.

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th Feb 2022, 13:49 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST

Hopefully that was the case for the pupils from Highfields School and St Joseph Primary School pictured in our gallery.

We also have pictures of junior football, orienteering and water polo.

Take a look at our pics and see if you can spot someone you know.

If you have any retro pictures for us, email [email protected]

Get the latest sports news from Matlock and the surrounding area, here.

England hockey star Charlotte Hartley was the special guest at Highfields School in Matlock as part of a past World Sports Day.

1. Hockey training

England hockey star Charlotte Hartley was the special guest at Highfields School in Matlock as part of a past World Sports Day. Photo: Paul Robinson

Sir Steve Redgrave talks to pupils about sport during a visit to St.Joseph's Primary School.

2. Olympic Hero

Sir Steve Redgrave talks to pupils about sport during a visit to St.Joseph's Primary School. Photo: Paul Robinson

Youlgrave All Saints’ Primary School enjoyed sporting success after winning a Benchball Sports Stars Challenge at the Arc Leisure Centre.

3. Youlgrave All Saints’ Primary School

Youlgrave All Saints’ Primary School enjoyed sporting success after winning a Benchball Sports Stars Challenge at the Arc Leisure Centre. Photo: Edward Dingwall

South Darley Primary School (blue) and Brassington Primary School (white) battle for the ball in a keenly fought semi-final during an annual inter-schools water polo tournament at Matlock Lido.

4. Water Sport

South Darley Primary School (blue) and Brassington Primary School (white) battle for the ball in a keenly fought semi-final during an annual inter-schools water polo tournament at Matlock Lido. Photo: Paul Robinson

