16 retro pictures of youngsters from Matlock's St Joseph's Primary School and Highfield School getting sporty

Playing sport at school can often lay the foundations for a long leisure sporting career in adult life.

Hopefully that was the case for the pupils from Highfields School and St Joseph Primary School pictured in our gallery.

We also have pictures of junior football, orienteering and water polo.

Take a look at our pics and see if you can spot someone you know.

1 . Hockey training England hockey star Charlotte Hartley was the special guest at Highfields School in Matlock as part of a past World Sports Day. Photo: Paul Robinson Photo Sales

2 . Olympic Hero Sir Steve Redgrave talks to pupils about sport during a visit to St.Joseph's Primary School. Photo: Paul Robinson Photo Sales

3 . Youlgrave All Saints’ Primary School Youlgrave All Saints’ Primary School enjoyed sporting success after winning a Benchball Sports Stars Challenge at the Arc Leisure Centre. Photo: Edward Dingwall Photo Sales

4 . Water Sport South Darley Primary School (blue) and Brassington Primary School (white) battle for the ball in a keenly fought semi-final during an annual inter-schools water polo tournament at Matlock Lido. Photo: Paul Robinson Photo Sales