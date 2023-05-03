Open day set to help Derbyshire-based tennis club net members for summer season

Ashbourne Tennis Club

Ashbourne Tennis Club will be laying on fun for all the family during the free event at its recently renovated courts adjacent to Peak Gateway Leisure Park on Sunday, May 14.

The courtside areas will play host to spectators enjoying their own picnics and sampling the tantalising treats of Derbyshire doughnut makers Project D while watching racket hounds of all abilities test out their skills.

Existing members will be on hand from 2pm to 5pm to lead the fun and inform people about the wealth of social and sporting opportunities available at the award-winning club.

A spokesman for the club said: "Join us for an afternoon of game, set and match at our open day at Ashbourne Tennis Club, hosted by our members, to welcome new and returning tennis players of all ages. It's a free event open to all. We'd love to see as many of our local community as possible. Bring your friends and family!"

The event is just the start of a jam-packed summer season for the club with social doubles tennis evenings running for members of all abilities every Tuesday from 6pm and Thursdays from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Junior coaching will also be running on Monday evenings, Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings, with adult coaching on Thursday evenings or by appointment.

For those seeking to take their doubles game to the next level the club is entering three men's teams, three mixed and two ladies teams in the Derby Area League this year - with summer matches now running until September and inter-club friendlies being planned. Winter matches are then due to start in October - following on from success in this year's matches - with the Mixed B team having won their division.

Meanwhile, the club championships are also being held in September - giving competitors the chance to battle it out for the trophy.