Oliver Weightman reaches another UCI Trials World Cup Final

Eddie Weightman competing in his second World Cup in Poland

On the 3rd August in Krynica, Poland both Eddie and Oliver Weightman competed in the second of a series of three UCI Trial World Cup competitions this year.

This is the second year 19 year old Oliver Weightman is competing in the Elite competition.

The 2024 season saw five World Cup events in different European countries. The 2025 series has just three, Switzerland in July, Poland in August and France in September. Oliver has consistently made it through the 50 strong field of riders from all corners of the globe to make it to the final six. An incredible achievement in his early seasons as an Elite rider, Oliver is often the youngest rider in the final.

In Valbrise, Switzerland, in July he topped this, making the podium for the first time bringing a Bronze Medal back to his home at Derbyshire Bike Trial Centre near Wirksworth. Securing his spot in the top 5 international ranking.

Oliver Weightman brings home 3rd place trophy from Valbrise, Switzerland

In Poland, Oliver was challenged by a puncture and a buckled wheel in the semi-finals. This meant he entered the final day in sixth position and rode the course first. Giving him a disadvantage over the field who could watch his route and progress, to inform their own routes. Oliver maintained his position finishing sixth behind fellow Brits Jack Carthy (Gold) and Charlie Rolls (Silver).

This season, for the first time, Oliver is joined in Elite World Cup Competition by his younger brother Eddie (16). Eddie is having fun in his 20” category reaching the semi-finals on his first outing in Valbrise, finishing 20th and narrowly missing qualification in Poland.

Follow Oliver and Eddie on their social media to find out more or get involved yourself at Derbyshire Bike Trial Centre, which is regularly open to the public.

The next final of this fascinating sport, in Cordon France on the 14th September, can be viewed via the UCI YouTube channel.