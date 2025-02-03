Old King and the Coles need big guns in Matlock Table Tennis League

Coach Millie Ashurst training future England players

Old King and the Coles needed the big guns to help them sink Yakuza in the Matlock Table Tennis League.

Week 13 in the Matlock Table Tennis League saw title hopefuls Old Kings face Yakuza in a top of the table clash.Yakuza fancied their chances against Old King with prior history suggesting Yakuza could win well against Old King. However, Old King produced their ace with England ranked Olly Cornish on show to mesmerise the opposition who went on to win 6-4.

Wingerworth Explosives entertained Whitworth 1st with star player Andy Middleton expected to create problems for explosives with his varied style of subtlety and craft. Our roving reporter and Wingerworth player Andrew Poole takes up the story.

Wingerworth Explosives hosted Whitworth Wonders in another close match. Unfortunately Explosives could only field two players which made the match even closer. Ben Harris and Andrew Poole both fought valiantly and won two out of their three matches although Andrew was very lucky to come through a long five setter against Ian Dunsmore. Harry Hutchinson has improved a lot this season but could not beat either Ben or Andrew. Andrew Middleton came to the party and won both his matches making him Man or the Match despite a very close game against Ben. With Whitworth leading 5-4 the match was ready for another epic doubles encounter. Andrew and Ben came through for the explosives winning 3-1.

So The Explosives play out their second draw in succession and maintain their place at the top of the bottom half of the table!!

Top title contenders Cromford and Whitworth Wonders entertained Ecobats and Tideswell respectively in their league matches. Both Cromford and Wonders are big hitters and gave no mercy to their bottom half opponents. Both big hitters came out 10-0 winners with player of the match for Cromford being David Molyneaux and for Wonders Geoff Gill.

Marehay Mayhem ran out 6-4 winners away to Heage Hotshots with Martin Coe (2), Ashley Emery (1) and Pete Charbeneau (1) of Hotshots making Marehay work hard for their points. Player of the match was Adam Jolley who produced another faultless performance.

A close match was played out at the Rowsley Amphitheatre where Rockets entertained Wingerworth Detonators. Last years champions were just too strong for Detonators but player of the match Keith Bradshaw showed his attacking and defensive skills to win all three of his singles matches. Vlod Tarnowski played very well to beat both Winston Spencer and Philip Raistrick but ended up on the losing side. Final score was Rowsley Rockets 7 Detonators 3.