Nigel Clough opens new grassroots sports and community venue in Amber Valley

The new Charles Hill building, off Flamstead Avenue, Loscoe, has undergone a £1.8m refurbishment over the past year after falling into disrepair and closing around a decade ago.

The new facility contains a community events space that can hold around 100 people, two changing rooms, two officials’ rooms and kitchen facilities. Outside, Charles Hill boasts six grass pitches and a multi-use games area (MUGA).

The project was funded by Amber Valley Borough Council with the support of a £580,000 grant from the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund, £249,998 from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation, £100,000 from Heanor and Loscoe Town Council, a £25,000 contribution from the Police and Crime Commissioner via the Charles Hill CIO, and £10,000 from Heanor Juniors FC.

(Left to right): Leader of Amber Valley Borough Council - Councillor Chris Emmas-Williams, Mayoress

Local footballing legend and Amber Valley resident Nigel Clough turned out today to officially declare the site open, ensuring the resurgence of quality grassroots sports facilities for the people of Heanor and Loscoe.

The former Derby County, Burton Albion and Sheffield United manager said: “To see so many different grants and organisations all pulling together to create this facility is just wonderful.

“It’s a beautiful building, really high quality, and far better than the facilities at most League 2 football grounds.

“We’re losing too many facilities like this. This is absolutely vital, as it’s about bringing communities together, and not just for sport.”

The new Charles Hill sports and community facility, Loscoe

Clough, an ex-England international and Nottingham Forest favourite as a player, also had spells playing at Liverpool, Manchester City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Other figures joining the Mansfield Town manager at the opening ceremony included Mayor of Amber Valley, Cllr Tony Holmes, Mayor of Heanor & Loscoe Town Council, Cllr Paul Jones and the leader of Amber Valley Borough Council, Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams.

Also in attendance were representatives from Derbyshire FA, the Football Foundation, Heanor Juniors, Loscoe AFC, Charles Hill CIO, Burton-based construction firm A&S Enterprises Ltd, Active Partners and Activity Alliance.

And relatives of the original Charles Hill, a local farmer who donated the majority of land for the recreational and social benefit of the local community, also attended today’s event.

Charles Hill, which was originally built in the 1950s, has been at the heart of the community of Loscoe for many decades but experienced significant and sustained decline since the early 2000s.

The site has remained underutilised since the original changing rooms were demolished in 2016 but has huge potential to impact positively on the local community, organisations and sports clubs who wish to use it.

In addition to the new Charles Hill building, a new and inclusive replacement children’s play area will be installed this spring, which will further improve and enhance the site.

Simon Gladwin, chief executive of Amber Valley Borough Council, said: “Today is a great day for the people of Loscoe, Heanor and the wider community.

“This fantastic new venue will make a huge difference to the area. It will not only provide outstanding facilities for sports teams and sport in general, it will also give a much-needed venue for bringing the community together and is a great outlet for encouraging young people to engage in healthy activities rather than anti-social behaviour.

“Everyone at Amber Valley Borough Council would like to thank Nigel Clough for lending his support to such a fantastic project.”

The new facility will help increase the number of football playing opportunities for all, including recreational sessions for 4-6 year olds that provide a positive introduction to football. The provision of recreational and formal female football will also be developed, alongside activities designed to improve the provision of disability football and upskilling the football workforce.

The Football Foundation, the Premier League, The FA and Government’s charity that delivers outstanding grassroots facilities, more and better places to play, transforming lives and communities where it is needed most.

Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said: “The Football Foundation is working closely with our partners – the Premier League, The FA and Government – to transform the quality of grassroots facilities in England by delivering projects like this across the country.

“Good quality playing facilities have a transformative impact on physical and mental health and play an important role in bringing people together and strengthening local communities.

“We’re delighted that the local community in Heanor and Loscoe will now be able to enjoy all these benefits thanks to the new facilities at Charles Hill.”