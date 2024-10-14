Newly formed football team: Chesterfield Panthers compete in NDYFL Division 2

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield Panthers' newly formed U12 and U15 football teams have made their debut in the North Derbyshire Youth Football League (NDYFL) Division 2 this season.

As they settle into the competition, both teams are gearing up for crucial upcoming fixtures.

The U15 squad is set to play an away match against Sleetmoor United, a team known for its competitive edge in the league. This will be an important test for the Panthers' U15s as they aim to establish themselves and build momentum in their debut season.

The U12’s also on the road, are out facing Bolsover Town in an eagerly anticipated clash. This match offers a great opportunity for the young players to demonstrate the progress they have shown so far this season with hope they continue to develop as a team in the league.

Chesterfield Panthers Football Team

Both fixtures promise exciting matchups, with the Chesterfield Panthers eager to show their potential as they continue their journey in the NDYFL. These early-season games will be vital for the teams' growth and development, as they look to make a strong impact in Division 2.