New Tupton Ivanhoe FC named club of the year in the Derbyshire FA Grassroots Football Awards
New Tupton Ivanhoe FC has over 400 young people playing from ages 3 to 15 and organises one of the largest grassroots football tournaments in the region. Since launching in 2011, it has developed new and improved sporting facilities for the local community.
New Tupton Ivanhoe FC was previously named the Derbyshire FA Grassroots Club of the Year in 2020 and is only the second club to receive this accolade twice.
Antony Maidans, Chair, said: “We are so proud to be named Grassroots Club of the Year. We are successful due to the amazing volunteers who give their time to coach and run the club. Their dedication brings grassroots football to Tupton and makes a difference to many young people. The club is proud of the investment in our coaches to ensure they continue to develop their skills to develop young people.”
Dave Hoult, Club Secretary, added: “We are so proud. The club has grown from one team to over 400 kids accessing football. We continued to develop and grow our facilities and offer new initiatives to allow wider participation in football from the local community.”
Lakisha Burton was named Coach of the Year (Female Pathway) for her development and coaching of Wildcats. The FA’s Weetabix Wildcats is non-competitive football for girls aged 5 to 11 who want to give football a go for the first time or want to play with other girls their age.
Lakisha said: “When I found out, I was shocked. Then all the emotions came, feeling happy, overwhelmed, proud and extremely grateful for being recognised for what I do as a Grassroots Football Coach.”
“Winning the Club of the Year just shows how successful the club is as a whole, and I’m proud to be part of that and work alongside the other coaches.”
New Tupton Ivanhoe FC offers a range of opportunities to play football in a fun environment. Find out more at www.newtuptonivanhoefc.co.uk