New Derbyshire United charity football campaign launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local football journalist and radio broadcaster Joshua Smith has launched a new charity football initiative called 'Derbyshire United - Football For Good'.

Joshua, who works for North Derbyshire Radio and is also the founder of Derbyshire Media Company, has assembled a squad of local amateur football players that will play a charity football match at a different local stadium each time to raise money for a different charity every month.

The first charity game took place back in June at Inkersall Road; the home of UCL Division One outfit Staveley Miners Welfare and East Midlands Women’s Premier Division side Chesterfield Ladies. More recently, the second Derbyshire United charity game took place in July just over the border into Nottinghamshire at Ollerton Town’s Walesby Lane Sports Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For each charity match, the charity squad splits into two teams (the home strips versus the away strips) that are managed by Smith and local football commentator and broadcaster Adam Marsden.

The 'Away Strips' celebrate July's trophy victory

At last month’s game, a total of £635 was raised and split evenly between Dementia UK and the Alzheimer’s Society.

In a very open and entertaining affair, Adam Marsden’s ‘Away Strips’ beat Joshua Smith’s ‘Home Strips’ 4-3 to level the charity series 1-1 following Smith’s victory at Staveley in the opening match in June.

Tom Hunt gave the Home Strips the lead in the 13th minute with a perfectly placed lob over the goalkeeper. The Away Strips equalised only five minutes later when Mujib Saadat beat the keeper to a loose ball and poked the ball home from close-range. With Saadat’s confidence sky-high, he fired a thunderous long-range effort against the bar shortly afterwards. He was soon celebrating again though when he slotted a lovely, placed finish into the bottom corner to give the Away Strips a 2-1 lead after 28 minutes played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the hour mark, Sam ‘Smurf’ Murphy’s header from ten yards out found the back of the net following a set-piece to level the match at 2-2. The drama and entertainment certainly didn’t end there. Substitute Ben Dawson fired the Away Strips back in front midway through the second half before Murphy produced a lovely chip over the goalkeeper to make it 3-3 in the 81st minute.

With the prospect of a penalty shoot-out looming, the Home Strips keeper was forced to parry a stinging effort away. The ball fell towards the path of an inspired Dawson and he tucked the rebound away with aplomb to give the Away Strips the lead once again. Despite a nervy final few minutes, the Away Strips held on to seal the victory and to lift the Derbyshire United Charity Cup for the first time since the charity launch. Mujib Saadat was awarded the man of the match following his outstanding contribution in the first half.

Joshua Smith is delighted with how the Derbyshire United charity project has gone since its launch and has ambitious plans for it in the future:

“It’s gone far better than I could have possibly dreamt of. The idea was always to do one big event next year which I’ve always been confident would be quite successful and well supported. This then grew into organising smaller events to build up to it along the way which I didn’t think would be particularly well supported but it would at least build up the momentum for next year. So the fact that these smaller events have already been well supported is really humbling…we’ve had charities and football clubs approach us to offer their support. We already know a couple of charities that we will be supporting later on this year after they approached us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going forward, Derbyshire United will come full cycle. The plan is to mark one full year of Derbyshire United in the summer of 2025 with a 24 hour football match…once we become a fully registered charity in itself and affiliated with the Derbyshire FA, which shouldn’t be too long now, the future is whatever we make it. The world is our oyster at that point and there’s so much good we can do once we have that official backing”.

The first details of next year’s 24 hour summer football match is expected to be released at some point in December. This is when the venue will be confirmed and first guidance as to how you can personally get involved with the match will also be released. Many, many players will be needed for the match to work!

For all the latest updates regarding the Derbyshire United charity football matches, please visit their social media pages on Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter).