National Hill Climb Championships returns to Matlock

National Hill Climb Race

Bank Road will be closed from 10 am on Sunday for one of the most demanding cycling competitions of the season organised by volunteers from Matlock Cycling Club and sponsored by UK Bike.

From 10:45am until 3:12 pm 460 cyclists will set off from the bottom of bank road near the Imperial Rooms and head 834m up to just before the the junction of Wellington Street and Cavendish Road. Competitors will battle gradients of up to 20% along the way.

Bank Road is one of the steepest town centre roads in the country and with a strong cycling culture Matlock is a perfect location for this event.

Some riders will be chasing the hill climb records of 2 minutes 18.20 seconds held by Adam Kenway since 2020 or 2 minutes 57.10 seconds held by Lou Bates held since 2016.

Others, like world junior road race champion Harry Hudson from Hope, will have their sights on the long standing junior record or a personal best. The current male junior record of 2 minutes 34.60 seconds has been held by Adam Pinder since 2008, the female junior record of 3 minutes 26.70 seconds held by Anna Henderson since 2016.

Whilst others still might be dressed in a dragon costume, setting a personal challenge or raising money for charity.

Supporters are known to bring along cow bells and bang pans to help spur riders from 8 to 80 years of age through the burn.