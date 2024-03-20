MSK hit ten goals to extend their lead at the top

Another raft of postponements hit the Chesterfield & District League on Sunday as just five games went ahead.
By Alan EvillContributor
Published 20th Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT
There were no games in the top flight and just one in HKL TWO and that featured Bolsover Town Seniors and Gasoline FC in the latter’s final game of the season.

Town’s cause was not helped by having two players red carded as Gasoline eased to a 5-2 victory that moved them above Town in the league table.

In HKL THREE leaders MSK Utd blew away strugglers Barlborough, thrashing them 10-0 and opening up a ten point lead at the top of the division in the process.

Action from Clowne Comets (maroon and blue) against Spartans Reserves. Photos by Martin Roberts.Action from Clowne Comets (maroon and blue) against Spartans Reserves. Photos by Martin Roberts.
Four players hit doubles in the rout including substitute Devon Boler along with Harry Simpson, Blake Wright and Bader Kazkaz, Max Relph and another sub Eshan Mohammed completing the scoring.

Poolsbrook fell to another heavy defeat, losing 7-1 to Tibshelf Community. Mason Gordon scored twice for Tibshelf, Nathan Flint, Liam Hurley, Mark Pepper, Steven Wright and Aaron Walker once.

Walkers Wanderers put a dent in one time HKL FOUR leaders Green Utd’s title hopes by beating them 6-1. The Greens could have gone level on points with leaders John Pye had they won but that never seemed likely as Celan Wall and Joseph Walker both scored twice, Cameron Lunn and Dave Canning once.

Leaders Clowne Comets strengthened their HKL FIVE title hopes as they beat their closest rivals Spartans Reserves 7-2, moving them seven points clear with four games in hand.

Elliot Daffin hit a superb hat-trick taking his total for the season to 17 as Owen Lester and Cole Oliver both scored twice.

