Wilson Racing make good start to fresh challenge

Two second places added up to a successful debut in the European Talent Cup (ETC) for the Dronfield-based Wilson Racing team at Estoril in Portugal.

After competing in the Moto3 standard class of the British Superbike series, manager Gary Wilson has taken his team up a level for the ETC, which is based predominantly in Spain.

And his two riders enjoyed fine starts, with Fenton Seabright taking the runners-up spot in the opening race and Jack Hart filling the same position in the series two race.

Wilson said: “I was delighted with our performances. We definitely surprised a few people in race one and to get a podium finish was fantastic reward for Fenton and the whole team.

“Jack was unlucky to miss out in the two full races, but showed he doesn’t give up by putting in a great performance and standing on the podium in the series two race.”

Seabright actually came within a whisker if victory because he was beaten by just 0.018 seconds after a thrilling duel with Ivan Ortola. The second race was equally competitive, and he did well to cross the line in tenth on a wet track.

Hart started in pole position in the series two event, and finished 11 seconds behind the winner.

The second round is in Valencia at the end of April.