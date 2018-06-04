Perez back on home soil after his Italian job

Chesterfield driver Seb Perez is back on home soil in the Porsche Carerra Cup this weekend, hoping to build on his sensational weekend at Monza in Italy last time out.

The 19-year-old took two podium places and the Carrera Cup driver of the weekend award in Monza, and also became the only driver in the series to win a couple of races in one weekend.

Now, the Amigos Team Parker driver is hoping to carry on where he left off when tackling the latest round at Oulton Park in Cheshire.

“I was really over the moon with Italy,” said Perez. “It was a fantastic weekend from start to finish.

“I am now really looking forward to getting back behind the wheel at Oulton Park, which is one of my favourite circuits.”

Perez left the legendary Monza circuit in second place in the ProAm category and as second rookie in the overall championship.

The Leicester-based Amigos Team Parker are lying second in the team championship, and also won the best team award in Italy after Perez’s teammate, George Gamble, from Southwell, also showed fine form to win one thrilling race and take a fourth position. The two cars were faultless all weekend and were a credit to the team.

Perez’s Italian job came only two weeks after his maiden ProAm category podium during a tough weekend at Donington Park.

This weekend will be the first time that he has raced his Porsche Carrera 911 GT£ car at Oulton Park, but the venue is far from alien to him.

Previously, in both the Ginetta Juniors Championship and, last year, in the Ginetta GT4 Supercup, he has experienced fame and misfortune there.

In 2017, he just missed out on second place at Oulton Park in qualifying and had to settle for fifth spot after finishing the two races in ninth and 11th, while in 2016, Perez finished fourth in a juniors event.

Fans can follow all the action from Oulton Park this weekend and see Perez race live in the Carrera Cup on ITV4 as part of the channel’s coverage of the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship.