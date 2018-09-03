Elated Perez takes series lead after double victory

Chesterfield ace Seb Perez enjoyed “one of the best” performances of his career to storm to two victories in the ProAm category of the Porsche Carrera Cup.

Perez, who stars for Amigos Team Parker Racing, overcame poor weather to land the spoils at the Knockhill circuit in Scotland and take the lead in the series.

His sensational form sees him two points clear of his nearest rival with five wins to his name this season, and with only two races of the series left, he is confident he can be crowned champion. He is also second in the rookie standings.

Perez started the Scottish round on the back foot after managing only the third quickest time of his category in a dry qualifying session and lining up ninth on the grid overall.

But persistently heavy rain and fog arrived for race day, and he relished it, despite a narrow and undulating track that made it difficult to overtake.

He lunged late to win the opening race and then, just four hours later, he was successful again, driving way beyond his years to defy worsening conditions in the 32-lap contest.

An elated Perez said: “To win both these races in weather like this is just fantastic. I’m pleased with the way I drove and I’d say it’s been one of the best weekends of my racing career so far.

“The car felt great and the set-up was just right, thanks to the team who worked so hard. It’s a real confidence boost to take the lead in the series.”