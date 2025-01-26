More joy for Encon Arrows as they tame the Lions

Ibrahim Brothers - Hamza & Mahamoud

The Encon Arrows consolidated their play-off position with an 87-76 win at Teesside Lions

They went into the game with an impressive away record and added to that by taming the Lions with an 87 – 76 victory. The Encon Arrows now boast an overall record of 11 – 4. Once again the power scoring duo of Hamza Ibrahim and Diogo Soares with 32 and 22 points respectively.

The game began in a competitive manner as the teams fought out a close first quarter taking a narrow advantage 21 – 19. Hamza Ibrahim opened with a well worked 3 point basket from a Jacob Paredes assist to set the Encon Arrows on their way. His brother Mahamoud Ibrahim then added a pair of baskets but the Lions impressive long range shooting saw them back in the contest and leading. The Lions looked to be gaining an advantage forcing a time – out from Encon coaches Jonny and James Kelly with the entry of George Odeke. This put pace into the game and brought the Encon Arrows in touch.

The Encon Arrows continued to play with solid efficiency as they recorded another 20 point quarter to lead at the interval by 46 – 34. George Odeke set the tone for the Encon Arrows with an immediate steal and soon after Hamza Ibrahim had added another basket. Paul Walsh was outstanding at both ends for the Encon Arrows with excellent defence and a laser – like 3 pointer as the Encon Arrows took the lead.

The Lions came out strong in the second half but the Encon Arrows remained consistent in their processes and further increased their advantage overall to 69 – 52 moving into the final quarter. It had become a game of scoring bursts as these two teams put everything out there on the court.

The final quarter saw the Lions desperate to close the gap but 3 pointers from Titus Berzinis, Diogo Soares and Sheu Matwale kept the Encon Arrows just out of danger. The Encon Arrows have been solid defensively on the road this season with the heavy scoring of Hamza Ibrahim and all others chipping in consistently with points. The Encon Arrows comfortably held on to close out the win by 87 – 76.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Hamza Ibrahim 32, Diogo Suares 22, Titus Berzinis 9.

Once again the Encon Arrows had contributions in points from every player and a solid defence holding the Lions to a manageable 76 points on the day.

Encon Arrows Coach Jonny Kelly was satisfied with the performance;”this was a top game. The Lions shot well and made it really difficult at times but the inner spirit of our group just kept playing tough and took the win. This is a very tough Division and I am proud that we are competing at the top of our powers on a weekly basis”.

The Encon Arrows will host St Helens this Saturday 1st February at 5:15pm at Dronfield Sports Centre. St Helens hold a comprehensive victory over the Encon Arrows from earlier in the season and are in the top two in the Division.