Mellors Brothers set to represent Team UK next week

Both Mellors Brothers have been chosen to represent Team UK in the Rally competition at the FIA Motorsport Games in Valencia next week. A fine honour for such a sporting family.

Formed in 1982, Mellors Elliot Motorsport has established itself as one of the world's leading motorsport preparation and build firms based in Bakewell, Derbyshire. Fast forward to 2024, the founder Chris Mellors & his two sons are all involved in the family business.

Back in the day Chris became a BTRDA Champion before securing a factory drive for Ford Motorsport in the late 80's.He was then the 1994, 95' and 96' National Rally Champion. So it's only fitting that both Benjamin & Oliver carry on the family tradition of competing at such a high level.

Ben Mellors will compete in the historic rally class in his 1980s Toyota Celica alongside Co-driver Alex Lee. Where as brother Ollie opts for the more modern side of the sport in a Proton Iriz Rally 2 with co-driver Ian Windress - competing in Rally 2. Let's hope atleast one if not both brothers make the Podium for UK!