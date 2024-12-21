Matlock's Oliver Weightman wins bronze at the UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Abu Dhabi

Oliver Weighman competes in Abu Dhabi

Oliver Weighman, 18 from Breamfield near Wirksworth, will come back from Abu Dhabi this week with extra weight in his luggage, in the form of a Bronze medal.

Oliver travelled out to the 2024 World Championships as Men’s Junior World Champion after winning the title last year in Glasgow. But having turned 18 since he has aged out and was not able to defend his title this year. Instead Oliver competed in the Mens Elite Category for the first time.

In this category he is joined by fellow Brits Jack Carthy and Charlie Rolls. Even with strong international competition the three claimed half of the six places in the final on Saturday 21st December 2024, the other three spots going to riders from Spain.

Each of the British riders will be returning home with a medal, Jack with his twelfth world title. A phenomenal result for local rider Oliver and Team GB.