Matlock Under 11s football team kicks off season with new sponsored kit

Matlock Town Juniors U11 team proudly showing off its new sponsored kit.

Matlock Town Juniors U11 Gladiators team has kicked off the new season with some great results and a shiny new sponsored kit.

With a donation from local company Longcliffe Quarries Ltd, the team is sporting a completely new kit, complete with the sponsor’s logo.

The donation has covered the costs for a range of different colourway playing tops for home and away games, as well as shorts and smart new training jackets.

The U11s manager Stefan Jackson comments: “We are incredibly grateful for the generous sponsorship provided by Longcliffe. Their support has enabled our Under-11s team to replace our previous kit with a brand-new home and away strip, as well as matching tracksuit tops. The players are absolutely delighted with their new look, and it has given them a renewed sense of pride and unity both on and off the pitch.

“Our team currently competes in the Young Elizabethan League (YEL), playing regular fixtures against clubs across Derby and Nottingham. Having smart, high-quality kits not only boosts the players’ confidence, but also helps represent our club and community with pride when we play away from home. The professionalism of our appearance now matches the enthusiasm and commitment the players show every week.

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Ollie Slack, one of our players, and his grandad Gary, who played an important role in helping to secure this sponsorship. Partnerships like this between local businesses and community sports clubs are invaluable, ensuring that grassroots football continues to thrive and that young players have the opportunity to enjoy the game, develop their skills, and create lasting memories.”

Longcliffe Group Managing Director Paul Boustead adds: “Football Clubs like Matlock Town Juniors provide a valuable community facility, enabling children and young people from the ages of 6 – 18 to enjoy the game. We are pleased to be able to donate towards the U11s team costs, and to see the players wearing their new kit on the pitch. As a company we like to support the local community where we can, whilst also recognising that it is whole teams of volunteers who keep these clubs going.”

If you would like to find out more about playing for Matlock Town Juniors, please view the Club’s social media pages.