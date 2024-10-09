Matlock Table Tennis Winter League ready to welcome new teams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regular readers of this column will appreciate the upward improving standards in the forthcoming Matlock Table Tennis League.

This season sees 12 teams battling it out within a very competitive environment. Last year's runaway champions Rowsley Rockets are again favourites to win but may face sterner challenges this season.

Cromford TTC may be one of those clubs challenging for the top spot. Additional signings include David Molineux who can beat any player on his day and Cromford will be among the top clubs at the end of the season.

Newcomers to the first division are Ecobats. This up and coming young side have the potential to upset the status quo and over time are predicted to become future Matlock League champions. Nathan Hallows and Rob Blackburn performed well in the Summer League and gained valuable experience.

Whitworth Wonders will also provide a challenge in the league this year. Geoff Gill and Mike Bradbury are virtually unbeatable when at the table and will both be posting 100% averages by the end of the season. Who would bet against them this year ?

Another team tipped to cause upsets is Marehay Mayhem. They played well in the Summer League and can be expected to beat some established teams. They have a sizeable squad but with Adam Jolley, Lucas King and Millie Ashurst leading the line, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

Also new this year is Yakusa. A very unpredictable side with lashing of talent. Despite winning the Summer Leaguethey have yet to show their durability when the going gets tough.

Finally a mention for Tideswell Tornadoes. They are new to the Matlock League this year and we wish them the best of luck in their endeavours.

Players to look out for this year :

Emma Coles - highly talented layer - big hitter but can play a nuanced game

Mike Bradbury - has moved to another level over the last several seasons - brilliant all round attack and defence

Geoff Gill -serial Matlock singles winner - strong in all areas of play. Talented and experienced.

John Davies- will challenge the averages this year. Superb services and aggressive attack play.