Rockets make strong start to top the division

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rockets make a strong start to top the division

Reigning champions Rowsley Rockets played Wingerworth Detonators and produced a very strong performance to go to the top of the Matlock Table Tennis League. Player of the match Keith Bradshaw won his three games with a no nonsense approach and was ably assisted by Winston Spencer, also with 3 wins and Neil Marples winning two. Rockets also won the doubles to produce a handsome 9-1 score line.

Cromford TTC reinforced their credentials as potential champions with another strong showing against Ecobats. With Mark Briddon, Dean Clayton and Tony Gregory on call, they proved too powerful for newcomers Ecobats. Player of the match Mark Briddon gave nothing away in his three matches and was supported well by evergreen veterans Dean C and Tony G to rack up a strong 8-2. They sit second behind Rockets in division 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Table Tennis photo by Lisa Keffer

Marehay Mayhem entertained Heage Hotshots. The home team had one of their players out for 3 months and another nursing an ongoing back problem. Player of the match was Jed Brabiner who won all three of his singles with some excellent topspin attacking play on both forehand and backhand wings. Injured Adam Jolley played in heroic fashion despite being in pain and discomfort to also win three games. Marehays Miles Offord beat Heages Pete Charbeneau in an absorbing 5 set match before Heage picked up two games to be on the wrong side of a 7-3 scoreline.

Newcomers Tideswell Tornadoes played 2 player Whitworth Wonders with Andy Sykes and Bradley Vallence hoping to salvage something from the match. Some very close games produced an intriguing match with no room for error from either side. Andy Sykes had a busy night with all his games being tightly played. Player of the match though was Bradley Vallence of Whitworth Wonders who kept his cool to win all his three single matches. Tideswell gained a well earned draw after winning the doubles to give both teams 2 vital points.

Whitworth 1st and Wingerworth Explosives produced a humdinger of a match with most rubbers being decided in either 4 or 5 games. The match ebbed one way and then the other so that no one could predict the final score. Player of the match was Andy Middleton of Whitworth who was head and shoulders above everyone on the night and he conceded only one set all evening. The result was decided on the final doubles match with Andrew Poole and Ben Harris of Explosive’s overcoming a resolute pairing of Ian Dunsmore and Andy Middleton. The final result was 5-5 and an excellent advert for the Matlock Table Tennis League.

The final league match of week 2 saw Yakusa face a potential banana skin against Old King and the Coles. Former Derbyshire champion Ivor Warner played on his debut for Old King and the Coles to show their strength and depth against a talented but unpredictable Yakusa side. As it turned out, player of the match John Davies produced an exquisite performance to win three games without dropping a set. His power, spin and subtle play showed why he will be near the top of the averages at the end of the season. John Davies was supported well by his team mates to give Yakusa a solid 7-3 win

Pick of the games this week are :

Yakusa vs Marehay Mayhem

Whitworth Wonders vs Old King and the Coles

Roving reporter DrD