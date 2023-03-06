Now in D3N, the club have gone down under for their Overseas player for 2023.

Will Rice, a twenty year old off-spinner from Adelaide, will bring skill and balance to a team that did, on occasions, feel they were a bowler short, despite finishing runner's up of D4N in 2022.

Playing for Kensington Browns, the former club of the late Sir Don Bradman, Will has progressed through the grades, now training regularly with a very strong First Xl.

Will Rice. Matlock hope his off spin and middle order batting will add spark.

Hobbies outside of cricket include Aussie Rules Football, and gardening. Living in Matlock, Will might well be including Hill Climbing not so much as a hobby, but a necessity before the first week of his five month stay is over!