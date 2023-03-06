News you can trust since 1855
Matlock sign promising Australian spinner Will Rice

Matlock and Cromford Cricket Club have signed promising Australian Will Rice for the coming season.

By Steve HaslamContributor
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 12:52pm

Now in D3N, the club have gone down under for their Overseas player for 2023.

Will Rice, a twenty year old off-spinner from Adelaide, will bring skill and balance to a team that did, on occasions, feel they were a bowler short, despite finishing runner's up of D4N in 2022.

Playing for Kensington Browns, the former club of the late Sir Don Bradman, Will has progressed through the grades, now training regularly with a very strong First Xl.

Will Rice. Matlock hope his off spin and middle order batting will add spark.
Hobbies outside of cricket include Aussie Rules Football, and gardening. Living in Matlock, Will might well be including Hill Climbing not so much as a hobby, but a necessity before the first week of his five month stay is over!

Playing cricket through private education and club, it is hoped Will's energy and relative experience will bring both he, and the club, success going forward.