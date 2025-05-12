Matlock batters smash 101 year-old record at Hathersage

By Steve Haslam
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 17:05 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 09:32 BST
Tired, but unbowedplaceholder image
Tired, but unbowed
A century old batting record, held by former Sheffield United star Jimmy Simmons ( 164* v Bakewell in 1924) has been smashed.

Beating Jimmy's Matlock record, and that of Daryl Losper 153* for Cromford, David Kershaw sailed past, and may have posted something unbeatable with his 206*.

Another record fell too, that of the record club partnership , now of 273 between Dave, and an equally tired Sam Carter!

In order to chase victory, Matlock declared with five overs to spare.

The decision proved well founded, for Matlock prised the win thanks to two wickets in the very last over from Matthew Rowan.

Sam and Dave made it to the ground the following day. Pretty sure they were pleased there wasn't a Sunday fixture!

