Matches go to form sides in the Matlock Table Tennis League

Division 3 kicks off at the Wirksworth Leisure Centre. Let play begin !

Week 4 in the Matlock Table Tennis League Division One saw no real surprises based on match form so far this season.

Rowsley Rockets overpowered Crich St Mary’s 10-0 with Winston Spencer (3), Phil Raistrick (3) and Player of the Match Darryl Gleeson (3) taking a maximum four points. However, despite this loss Crich gave a good account of themselves with Trev Tayles unlucky not to pick up a win against stiff opposition.

Meanwhile a close game was entertaining a large crowd at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams where The Miracle Workers played an optimistic Heage Hopefuls. With Adam Jolly unavailable for Miracles, Player of the Match Rob Blackburn stepped up to the plate and achieved a well deserved maximum to put his team into a winning position. Rob Blackburn (3), Millie Ashurst (2) and Miles Offord (1) did enough to get the result but again Heages Mark Chajecki (2) proved difficult to overcome. Final result Miracles 6 Heage 4.

Another close game was also played out at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams. Whitworth 1st entertained Wingerworth Explosives where a strong Whitworth team were expected to cruise to maximum points. Player of the match Andrew Middleton (3) proved to be far too strong for an improving Explosives side and he was ably supported by Harry Hutchinson (2) and Chris Guard (1). Ben Harris (2) and Andrew Poole replied for Explosives to give a final score of Whitworth 7 Explosives 3.

Ecobats played Whitworth Wonders who were weakened because of Matlock singles champion Geoff Gill yet Wonders still produced an emphatic 8-2 result. Mike Bradbury was again unplayable and achieved Player of the Match. Wonder's Andy Sykes blasted his way through his matches to also obtain 3 wins with support from Louis Gay (1) and the doubles. Nathan Hallows (1) and Ant Gregory (1) replied for Ecobats.

The final match of the week involved Yakuza and Tideswell Tigers. Yakuza were in no mood for niceties and quickly hit their stride to get a maximum 4 points. With their defeat to Cromford, Yakuza have moved on and are working hard to regain the ground they lost and hopefully disrupt the leading teams as the season progresses. Final result Yakuza 10 Tideswell Tigers 0.

After last year's league, more people have come forward and participated in coaching sessions and decided they would like be part of a team and play in a league.

A mixture of excitement and nervous energy was in the air at Wirksworth Leisure Centre as 7 newly formed teams faced each other in their first matches of the season in Division 3 after a break of nearly 20 years.

An eclectic mix of players including four juniors and over 50 per cent female players for the first time ever. The format for theses matches is two players per team and a doubles match making it five game matches.

Amongst the highlights were Super Smashers beatingBattle Axes 5-0. The move this season for Matlock and District to re-establish a Division Three is an exciting one. It will be interesting to watch the journey of the players who are bringing a dream to reality.