Marsh hits half-century but Chesterfield suffer League defeat

Chesterfield had a day to forget in their Derbyshire County League game against Sandiacre.

They were outplayed in the Premier Division clash at Queen's Park, losing by 97 runs.

Chesterfield won the toss and decided to field first. But there was little joy for their bowlers as the visitors raced to 289-4 off 50 overs, two of those wickets falling in the last six balls of the innings.

Scott McNeill made 119 for Sandiacre, sharing stands of 98 with Luke Thomas (57) and 153 with Muhammad Bin Naeem (70).

Chesterfield were rarely in the hunt in the run chase.

Dan Wheeldon struck two early blows, producing a superb delivery which sent Kemira Wijenayake's off-stump cartwheeling.

Alex Hibbert looked in good form on his way to 20 before having to retire hurt with a leg injury.

Chesterfield slipped to 113-6 before Kieran Marsh provided some strong resistance, hitting several powerful blows in his 64.

But he was stumped attempting a reverse sweep against the wrist-spin of Connor Marshall (4-50) and Chesterfield were all out for 192.

They are ninth in the 12-team table on 212 points. A win is worth 22 points and, with four games to play, they need 24 more points to be sure of finishing above the two relegation spots.

The seconds lost by seven wickets at Belper Meadows in Division Three North.

Opener Callum Hiron hit 40 and Ewan Westwell 35 but Chesterfield were all out for 170 and the hosts reached their target in the 28th over.

Chesterfield are next to bottom, 25 points adrift of safety.

The seconds also lost by 18 runs to Abbots Bromley in the Bayley Cup T20 final at the County Ground, Derby.

Alfie Bamford took a fine boundary catch as Abbots Bromley rattled up 131-4.

Chesterfield, batting under floodlights, were always behind the run rate despite Michael Michailidis making 28 off 20 deliveries.

They lost wickets steadily and finished on 113-9.

The third team are 43 points clear at the top of Division Nine North following a draw against Calow.

Phil Stone (83) and Charlie Clayton (58) helped Chesterfield to 250-7 off 40 overs before Calow replied with 229-6.

The Sunday side lost by 10 wickets to Eckington in the Mansfield & District League after being bowled out 73, left-arm spinner Adam Leonard taking 7-10.