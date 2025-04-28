Lodge launches huge blows to clinch thrilling win for Chesterfield

Kieran Marsh, left, and Eddy Allcock shared a century opening partnership for Chesterfield seconds

Ben Lodge sealed Chesterfield's first victory of the Derbyshire County League season in the grand manner.

The keeper-batsman hit two successive sixes to clinch a nail-biting three-wicket Premier Division win at Belper Meadows.

Chesterfield looked to be struggling when they slipped to 77-5 after bowling out the home side for 170.

Jordan Lemon (18) and Reece Johnson (22) revived their hopes with a patient partnership of 41 before both fell in quick succession. Tom Wanford joined Lodge with 49 still needed off 14 overs with only three wickets left.

They played sensibly, scoring mostly in ones and twos as they gradually brought down the target.

With five overs left, Chesterfield still needed 15. Wanford hit the next delivery from left-arm spinner Connor Mitchell over long-on for four and added a single off the next ball.

Lodge launched the spinner's fifth delivery over long off for six before sending the next ball over the mid-wicket boundary for another maximum to spark Chesterfield celebrations. Lodge finished 31 not out and Wanford was unbeaten on 18.

Earlier, Chesterfield put the hosts in to bat and Muhammad Zaroob struck with the first ball of the game when Sahd Shafiq edged to Lodge.

Zaroob (2-30) and Johnson (2-12) bowled fine opening spells to reduce Belper to 22-4 before Trysten Davel timed the ball beautifully on his way to 71 off 73 balls, guiding Belper to a total that set up a fascinating run chase.

Chesterfield's openers fell cheaply before Kemira Wijenayake played a fine knock of 49 from 50 deliveries. He was bowled in the final over of a testing spell by David Whiteley (3-27) and that looked to have given Belper the edge.

But it was Lodge and his colleagues in the Chesterfield middle and lower-order who had the last laugh.

Chesterfield seconds suffered a stunning collapse on their way to a 22-run defeat against Hundall at Queen's Park in Division Three North.

They appeared to be strolling to victory when they reached the mid-innings drinks interval on 119-0 as they chased the visitors' total of 195-7 off 45 overs.

Kieran Marsh, often going down the wicket and striking powerful blows, and Eddy Allcock, playing in more orthodox fashion and drilling the ball into gaps, appeared to be in control.

But, on the third ball of the resumption, Marsh holed out to long on against the off-spin of James Naylor for 75.

Four overs later Naylor trapped Allcock lbw for 43 and the Chesterfield innings stalled. Only Callum Hiron (14) reached double figures among the other batters as Chesterfield lost all 10 wickets for 54, being bowled out for 173. Naylor finished with 3-38 and Owen Marshall took 4-33.

Earlier James Weston (39) gave Hundall a flying start before a good spell of medium pace from Tom Keenan (3-27) reduced Hundall to 102-6.

However, Dave Thompson hit 50 not out and Alex Simpson added an unbeaten 31 as Hundall rallied strongly at the end of their innings

The third team won by 36 runs at Cutthorpe fourths in Division Nine North. Philip Stone led the way with 37 in Chesterfield's 118 before Timothy Imran took 4-21 and Ewan Westwell 3-10 to help bowl out the hosts for 82.

The Sunday side lost by 170 runs at Castle View in the Mansfield & District League. Agamjot Deepak took 4-43 as the home side made 232 but Chesterfield were all out for 62.

On Saturday Chesterfield host Alvaston & Boulon at Queen's Park, the seconds travel to Belper Amateurs and the third team take on South Wingfield fourths at Calow. The following day Chesterfield host Waverley Sunrisers and on Monday they face MCC in a Bank Holiday T20 match at Queen's Park (2.0).