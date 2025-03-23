Leading pair go nap while Tansley Potters also turn on the style

STEVE HAWKINS (Tansley)

Just three matches in this week's T & M Motors Snooker League and there were a hat-trick of convincing home victories with the top pair going nap handed and Tansley Potters also scoring a handy win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latter team played posts to Belper Royal British Legion but it was the visitors who edged ahead early doors thanks to Paul Jarrett's narrow success.

Joe Hawkins quickly equalised however with a 61-35 success and Richard Roper scored his first win on his comeback to the League with a 58-48 scoreline having previously been involved with the Bulls Head Youlgrave team of the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Hawkins engineered another narrow success in the fourth frame to put the contest beyond doubt before Neville and Roper teamed up to add the extra point in the doubles leg.

Leaders Edgefold No1 took maximum points off Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 to maintain their nie-point lead at the top of the table.

Rob Muxlow (26 break) took the opener on the black and there were narrow victories in abundance as Tommy Smith, Richard Ferguson (23 break) and Duncan Harwood all got home in tight finishes before Harwood and Steve Burton took the doubles with a little more to spare.

Bolehill Institute consolidated second position with a 5-0 defeat of play off hopefuls Clay Cross Brotherhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Marchington led by 31 with just the colours remaining but eventually got home on the black to stave off Graham Jones' fightback before Ricki Slack (24 break from a fluke!) added the second 71-43.

Simon Zoppi (29 break) was in imperious potting form as he ran up an 81-1 demolition before the night was rounded off by black ball victories for Ian Birks in singles (thanks to an inventive double from a tight angle) and pairs (teaming up with Slack in the latter contest).

There was a 3-2 triumph in the Intermediate Individual Handicap semi final for Josh Dakin who edged out Joe Neville (Tansley) on the pink in the decider and now goes on to meet Reece Johnstone in an all-Edgefold final.

Success was just around the corner for Neville however in the Williams Cup (billiards handicap) semi final as he defeated Bolehill's Andrew Brough to reach the final showdown.