Leaders taste success in Edgefold snooker showdown

ROB MUXLOW, doubles victor

Week 14 of the T & M Motors Snooker League brought together Edgefold No1 and Edgefold No2 in a battle for bragging rights which eventually went to the league leaders but only after a titanic battle which saw them take the deciding doubles leg for a 3-2 victory.

Richard Ferguson took the opener 62-26 before Trevor Wright quickly hit back with a 71-54 riposte to level things up early doors.A 63-37 verdict for Duncan Harwood in the next put the prospective champs in pole position but Scott Brooks once again squared things up with a 62-32 scoreline.However, Ferguson and Rob Muxlow kept cool heads to see their side home with a 59-37 verdict.

Second placed Bolehill Institute also took a 3-2 win from Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 with Colin Marchington taking the first on the pink before a fine potting display from young Cole Smith levelled things up.Simon Zoppi eventually took an eventful third frame and Ricki Slack made the match safe before the in-form Cole teamed up with Phil Longden to reduce the arrears to the minimum margin.

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2 went under 3-2 at Belper Royal British Legion despite Ben Monk's thrilling 67-66 win in the opener, aided by a break of 34.Justin Weller and Steve Bullock (on the black) nudged the home side in front and Mark Newby put them beyond reproach before Jack Lowe and Andrew Beardsley took the concluding doubles leg.

Crich Comrades scored one of their best wins of the season with a 4-1 defeat of Tansley Potters.Jack Long edged a high scoring frame to start proceedings with a 79-77 success and although Steve Hawkins swiftly equalised, wins for Martyn Dranfield and Ade Smith ensured the beer was flowing for the Tramwaymen at the end of the evening.Long and Smith put the icing on the cake in the doubles leg.

Clay Cross Brotherhood were also in high scoring form as they defeated Edgefold No3 4-1 with Paul Roe notching a century points haul in his first appearance of the season and Duncan Waring not far behind scoring 95 with the help of a 37 break.Tony Blant added the next before Reece Johnstone got the visitors on the board though the home side ended a successful night by adding the pairs frame too.

In the competitions, Reece Johnstone became the first player to reach one of the end of season finals as he edged out John Smith 3-2 in the Intermediate Handicap semi, scoring an excellent 36 break in the decider.

Just one match in the Elliott Carpets Billiards League which resulted in a 13-13 draw between Mayfield and Bolehill Institutes, leaving the Ashbourne cuemen in pole position for the league title, five points behind with a game in hand.