Leaders Encon Arrows U16s start 2025 with a win

Eddie Scahill - Arrows U16

The Encon Arrows U16 Boys stuttered in the first half against Barnsley but hit full power in the second half to win comfortably 81 – 43.

The Encon Arrows remain leaders in this very tight division with a 12 -1 record.

The Encon Arrows struggled with their finishing and looked very rusty indeed in the first quarter but still led 18 – 13.Alex Wilson, Ollie Walpole and Eddie Scahill all contributed a brace of baskets.

Eddie Scahill and Alex Wilson were again prominent in an unspectacular second quarter in which Barnsley closed trailing only 32 – 29 at the interval. Arrows Coach James Kelly remained calm and breathed assurance into his team as they sat through the interval. The response of the Encon Arrows would be emphatic at both ends of the court.

In the third quarter the Encon Arrows play of Alex Wilson, Ollie Walpole and Eddie Scahill cut through Barnsley while the defensive presence of Jonathan Fasanya limited Barnsley to just 6 points. The Encon Arrows suddenly had a vice like grip on the fixture leading 58 – 35.

The Encon Arrows continued to execute in the final quarter as Sebastian Roberts impressed in all facets of the game with steals, assists and points. Jonathan Fasanya added points to his defence while Jacob Haslingden showed some good touches as the Encon Arrows ran out comfortable 81 – 43 winners.

Encon Arrows Scorers; Ollie Walpole 21, Alex Wilson 16, Eddie Scahill 12, Jonathan Fasanya 8

Coach James Kelly was pleased overall “We looked rusty and missed shots in the first half but tidied this up in the second half by remaining true to our transitional way of playing. We showed good effort throughout but we tightened our execution in the second half and moved to a fully deserved win”

On Saturday the Encon Arrows are on the road to face Hadfield Doncaster with all matches vital. It is hoped that the Encon Arrows will have some injured players back for the final 9 pressure fixtures.