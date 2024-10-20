Leaders Clowne Wanderers suffer defeat to Doe Lea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was another busy Sunday with most of the league’ teams in action.

Clowne Wanderers started the day in pole position, however in an equally close-fought affair they lost out to Doe Lea also by the odd goal in seven.

Josh Parfitt scored twice for Doe Lea, Cory Burton and George Morris once.

Rangers haven't made the best start to the season however on Sunday they finally found some form as Bailey Thirnwell's double steered them towards a 6-1 victory over Hepthorn Lane with Ryan Brown, Luke Jackson, Rickey Machin and Bradley Stoneham joining Thirnwell on the score sheet.

Action from the game between Rangers and Hepthorne Lane. Photos by Martin Roberts.

In HKL TWO, Grassmoor Sports produced a fine performance to humble Clay Cross Utd 7-1. Charlie Dawson scored twice, as did Joe Turner, Ben Cotterill, Jay Jay Cutts and Luke James once.

There was little choose between Hasland Club and Brampton Moor Rovers with the latter just shading it 2-1, Daniel Bradbury and Michael Hunter scoring the winning goals.

The division's other game ended up as a 1-1 draw, Oliver Dawson scoring for Brampton Victoria, Jack Yeomans for Hollingwood Athletic.

Bolsover Town Seniors recorded a narrow 4-3 win over Tibshelf Community to hit the top of HKL THREE with two Kyle Perrins goal goals earning FC Duke a 2-1 win at Green Utd and second place in the table.

Clowne Comets won a nine-goal thriller by the odd goal against Shinnon as Jacob Owen banged in a superb treble for Comets, Owen Lester and Rhys Cunnington one apiece.

The goals flew in in HKL FOUR, particularly at Hollingwood where hosts Spartans where beaten 8-6 by Badger.

There were also nine goals in the game between Chesterfield Town and Wingfield White Hart and despite Jordan Hunter scoring a hat-trick for the latter it was Town who won 6-3, Harrison King scoring twice for Town, George Tracey, Will Tracey and Connor Whelan scoring for Town.

Steelmelters drew 2-2 with Tupton Tap, John Pye and Walkers Wanderers’ game ending goalless.

Courage Lions beat Duke of Brampton 3-1 to share the lead in HKL FIVE with Poolsbrook Town who beat Hasland Community 4-0.

The Courage goals came from Josh Dunwell, James Homan and Oliver Shaw. Jack Lewin hit a treble for Pilsley, Danny Bush two as they beat Grassmoor Sports 5-2, while Spartans Reserves beat Town FC 7-4.

Tupton were also victorious, Lucas Walker scoring twice and Neo Batty once in a 3-1 over Elm Tree.

Crown and Anchor were in rampant mood in HKL SIX, putting 14 goals past Hasland Community Reserves with Luke Walters and substitute Matt Chapman both scoring four goals. Starter Dan Hodson hit a hat-trick, Lewis Redman two, Lee Davison, Cameron Davison and Connor Peacock one each.

Woodthorpe Inn beat Town FC Reserves 8-0, Adam Cahill and Reece Reddish and Jack Partridge scored twice, Tom Wildgoose and Dane Young once. Tibshelf Community beat Courage Development 7-2, All Inn beat Brimington Three Horseshoes 7-0 whilst Renishaw lost 2-0 to Black Diamond.