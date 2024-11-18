Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leaders Brampton Rovers were in action in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Cup where they beat Burley 3-0 with Declan Sorrell scoring twice, Dan Clarice once.

Clowne Wanderers took full advantage of Rovers league inactivity as Oliver Shelton's goal earned them a 1-0 victory over Butchers Arms and moved them above Rovers to the top of HKL ONE. Pilsley Community travelled to bottom of the table Hepthorne Lane and came out on top in what turned out to be a goal fest, Lewis Macaskill hitting an excellent hat trick, being joined on the score sheet by Tyron Macaskill who scored twice and Nathan Hadley and Steven Webster in a 7-5 win. Doe Lea had a good day as George Morris and Josh Parfitt both scored twice, Craig King and Tom Poole once in a 6-2 win at Barrel.

In HKL TWO Brampton Moor Rovers and Brampton Victoria clashed in a Brampton derby with Rovers claiming the bragging rights and three points that moved them to the top of the division. Oliver Papworth and Jake Monaghan found the net for Victoria however Craig Dovison's brace plus one apiece from Stephan Brown, Harley Vickers, Callum Dovison and Ryan Duffy-McGirr saw Rovers win 6-2. Hasland Club were also winners in TWO, two Lewis Warwick goals plus a third from Craig Megyesi earning them a 3-1 win at MSK Utd.

FC Duke took on Killamarsh Juniors and beat them 4-0 to go top of HKL THREE on goal difference. The first half was goalless but a goal apiece from Jake Levers and Jordan Hendley mid way through the second plus a goal from Kyle Perrins and Toby Birch in the last ten minutes secured them a 4-0 victory. Gasoline remain third following their 3-1 win at Green Utd in which James Culf, Danny Mason and Conner Yates scored. Brad Woodford starred for Staveley Town bagging a hat trick in a 4-2 win over Tibshelf Community, George Maude adding goal number four.

Action from Chesterfield Town's 6-2 win over Tupton Tap (blue) in HKL Division 4 at Station New Road, Tupton.

In a top of the table clash in HKL FOUR third placed Steelmelters beat leaders Walkers Wanderers 2-1 thanks to strikes from Ben Copestake and Tom Keown to go second, behind Wanderers on goal difference. Chesterfield Town were on top form, substitutes Connor Whelan and Harrison King scoring twice, Josh Bennett and Will Tracy once in a 6-2 win at Tupton Tap.

Two Conner Jones goals and a third from Kai Airlie for Whitwell proved to be in vain as Sam Davies hit a brace, Jaden Mitchell-Bent, Lewis Brown and Josh Connor-Farey one goal each for John Pye who won 5-3. Badger and Wingfield White Hart cancelled each other out, Dan Cipco and Adam Fairs scoring for the former, Matt Walsh twice for the latter in a 2-2 draw.

Jack Lewin's fine hat trick plus a fourth from Brad Haggins earned Pilsley Community Development a 4-1 win over Spartans Reserves in HKL FIVE whilst Cameron Butterworth scored twice, Josh Burrow once as Tupton beat Poolsbrook Town by the odd goal in five. Also winners in this division were Hasland Community who beat Town CFC 5-1 and Elm Tree who won 2-1 at Duke of Brampton.

Crown and Anchor won a high scoring game in HKL SIX beating Tibshelf Community Reserves 7-4. Lewis Redman starred for Crown and Anchor firing home a treble being joined by Cameron Davison who scored twice, Dan Hodson and Luke Walters in the score book. Renishaw also won 4-1 against Woodthorpe Inn.

A Chesterfield Town player brings the ball forward. All pics by Martin Roberts.

In the Derbyshire Junior Sunday Cup Shinnon progressed to the next round following a 2-0 win over Rose and Crown Brampton in which Gary Gilthorpe and Luke Greaves scored. Creswell Black Diamond also went through after beating Courage 4-2.

Exiting the competition were Spartans who were beaten 9-1 at Glossop and Creswell Barnett who lost 5-1 to Roe Cross Simmondsley.