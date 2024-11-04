Last season's top dog hits a superb half century

EDGEFOLD No1 entertained Tansley Potters in the T & M Motors Snooker League looking to avenge a black ball loss in the six red cup at Jackhill Farm just the previous week.

Duncan Harwood was in flying form in the opener as he commanded proceedings to take a 76-9 success and Richard Ferguson continued his impressive comeback to the snooker world with a 73-38 salvo to make it 2-0.The best was yet to come however as last season's winning-most player Steve Burton notched a superb run of 55 that takes the lead in the early highest break chart and ultimately gave him the frame 68-45 to secure victory for his team.Tansley rallied bravely however with Radford Neville notching breaks of 25.24 and 21 in his singles and doubles legs (partnering father Joe in the latter contest) to reduce the final arrears to the minimum margin at 3-2.

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2 edged to the top of the table courtesy of a 5-0 home win over Edgefold No3. Jack Lowe took a black ball decider in the first and Ben Monk top scored before completing the clean sweep in the doubles with partner Carlos Zaragoza.

Clay Cross Brotherhood made it three from three as they saw off Edgefold No2 4-1. Duncan Waring and Ian McKay won each of their singles and doubles legs whilst Scott Brooks (26 break) was in excellent form for the vanquished with a lone riposte.

Snooker photo by Rigo Erives on Unsplash

Bolehill Institute took a 4-1 success from Belper RBL despite Mark Newby putting the hosts in front early on. Ian Doe equalised in fine style and then successive black-ball wins for Ricki Slack (breaks of 29 and 23) and Ian Birks (from snooker required) sealed the deal before they teamed up to put the icing on the cake in the doubles.

The other game saw Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 come from 2-1 down to snatch a 3-2 victory at Crich Comrades. Des Smith put them in front early doors but Jack Long and Martyn Dronfield soon edged the hosts ahead.However, Andrew Haggarty was on hand to play a captains role as he took each of his singles and doubles legs, latterly partnered by promising youngster Cole Smith to make the short trip back home a happy one.

In the opening contest of the Elliott Carpets Billiards League, honours were shared once again between host Tansley Potters and Bolehill Institute, as indeed they were in last season's final league table when the title was shared between the two.Joe Neville's 31 break came at a timely junction as he edged in front just before the end of the allotted 75 minutes to win 157-148 while Ricki Slack, who also notched a run of 31, set off well before his advantage was reduced to 29 near the end, leaving the scores locked at 13-13.