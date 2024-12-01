Last- gasp victory for Dronfield Rugby Club 1st XV

Captain Jake Steade was Dronfield's match winner with a last minute successful penalty

Dronfield RFC 1st XV were forced to make changes in both their forwards and backs for the visit to South Derbyshire side Ilkeston.

The sides last met in February 2020 when Dronfield playing at home won 17-10. Ilkeston at present lie in 7th place in RFU Regional 2 Midlands League, with Dronfield 2nd behind league leaders Litchfield.

After all the recent rain, conditions would prove difficult for handling. This soon became apparent with frequent stoppages for knock-ons from players of both teams. It was obvious that with some Dronfield team playing outside their usual positions this would cause an unsettled start to the normally well drilled team.

After losing a player to a yellow card after twelve minutes it was no surprise that the home side took the lead, when after a midfield break, they scored a try close to the posts which they then converted. Dronfield replied with a unconverted try scored by Jack Longden on his 100th appearance for the club and on the stroke of half-time took the lead when centre Chris Pond crashed over from close range following quick ball from a five metre line-out,. Jake Steade was successful with his conversion to make the score 12-7 to Dronfield.

Play was very fragmented with little flow to the game with the ball at times appearing to be a bar of soap! This resulted in Dronfield being unable to play their normal fast moving game They were also guilty of giving away too many penalties at the breakdown which gifted Ilkeston opprtunites to gain ground . After Dronfield conceded yet another penalty a try followed to make the half time score 14-12 to IlkestonImmediately following the break Dronfield fell further behind with another Ilkeston score after a chip over and follow up by their winger.

The score was now 21-12 to the home sideDronfield, to their credit ,showed great determination and began to put more phases together . A solid scrum , quick possession and a move along the backline led to a second try in the corner for Jack Longden. At this point Ilkeston lead 21-17.

This score seemed to galvanise the visitors and after a strong forward drive and multiple phases, the ball made its way on the blindside for winger George Finlay to score. A successful conversion now gave Dronfield a 24-21 lead . The game was not over yet and once more a Dronfield indiscretion allowed the home side to drew level.24-24As the game entered its final stage both sides, to their credit, went for the victory.

Dronfield found themselves defending resolutely in their own 22 but an excellent break out from defence by full back Reika Mahmid got Dronfield into their opponents half . With the referee indicating the final play of the game Dronfield were awarded a penalty near the touchline . Knowing this would be the final act of the match captain Jake Steade stepped up and cooling slotted the ball between the posts for Dronfield to win 27-24. A memorable game and credit must go to both teams for providing such commitment in far from ideal conditions.