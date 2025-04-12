Last gasp Lutterworth penalty brings heartbreak to Dronfield Rugby Club

Dronfield discuss the game plan second half

With the completion of the league season last weekend, Dronfield Rugby Club 1st XV moved on to the Annual National Papa John Knock -Out competition.

Last season they were in the Northern Plate and reached the semi-finals before being narrowly beaten 22-28 by the eventual winners Lutterworth.

This season Dronfield have been promoted to the Papa John National Regional 2 Championship. A competition for the first two teams in each Regional 2 League throughout the country.

Teams include Battersea from London, Middlesborough, Firwood Waterloo from Liverpool, Newent from Gloucestershire and Chippenham from Wiltshire .By a twist of faith Dronfield were drawn once again to play Lutterworth but this time, down in Leicestershire.Lutterworth have had a very good league season having become champions of their league by winning all of their 22 matches. It was therefore going to be a stern test for Dronfield.

Dronfield focus on Lutterworth's line-out

Within five minutes the home side had scored a converted try following quick possession from a scrum, quick hands and a powerful run from their fullback. It was obvious from the early phases of the game that Lutterworth were strong in the rucks and would expect their pack to be dominant. Dronfield after the initial shock of being behind, began to settle into their game plan.

A successful penalty kick by Jake Steade reduced the lead to 7-3 and after gaining possession from an attacking lineout they quietened the exuberant home supporters by taking the lead. Not for the first time this season a try following some great hands in the backs saw Reika Mahmid score outwide gave Dronfield a narrow 7-8 lead.

In a game where the lead would change hands frequently, the home side went back in front 10-8 with a penalty following a Dronfield infringement. Dronfield gained the upper hand once more when Lutterworth conceded a penalty and a line out on the 5m saw Stan Hoare make a strong break with the ball recycled for Reika Mahmid to score his second try to leave Dronfield leading 10 – 13.

An enforced change for the visitors after a collision of heads meant Dronfield had to re-arrange their back line with Joe Duffy going off and Jack Longden coming on. Play was end to end with both sides called upon to defend and a Lutterworth penalty brought the scores level once more.

Dronfield throw-in at the line-out

Not to be deterred Dronfield continued to challenge Lutterworth and Jack Longden made his presence felt chasing a chip through to beat the Lutterworth winger to the ball and score for Dronfield with Jake Steade converting to make it 13 -20. A Jake Steade long range penalty made it 13 -23 but this lead did not last long as Lutterworth quickly attacked from the restart to score making it 20 – 23 at half time.

Both sides realised that with the second half still remaining the game would still have many more twists and turns and Jack Longden again was the finisher as he followed a box kick to run in another try which Jake Steade converted to make 20 – 30.

This lead didn’t last long before Lutterworth once more reduced the points difference with a close range pick up and a converted try to make it 27-30. and then came what was properly the most controversial moment in the game. Lutterworth attacked again and were awarded a penalty 5 m out only for this to be reversed by the referee following an off the ball incident which allowed Dronfield to clear their lines but minutes later under attack again a judged deliberate knock on by Dronfield was punished by the Lutterworth kicker to make it 30 -30 with 10 minutes to go.

Dronfield had been warned for some high tackles earlier in the game and unfortunately George Finlay was penalised following a try saving tackle having been judged to come in at the side and was shown a yellow card. Down to 14 men was going to be tough for Dronfield but they showed excellent defence and intercepted a Lutterworth move to again frustrate the expectant home crowd.

Dronfield gain possession from the scrum

Five minutes remained and Lutterworth piled on the pressure in Dronfield’s territory and were awarded a penalty sadly their kicker made no mistake with his kick to give the home side the narrowest of victories by 33-30.

Dronfield’s season had finished on a knife edge. It was little consolation that after the game Lutterworth admitted that it had been their hardest match of the season. Dronfield now have a well- deserved break and will return to action later in the Autumn, hoping to gain the promotion to the top Midlands Regional league., Something they so nearly attained this year.