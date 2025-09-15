Langwith White Star make it two wins from two

Newcomers Langwith White Star have had a great start to the season.

New club Langwith White Star won their second game in seven days in their first season in the league.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Butchers Arms provided the opposition and in a very close game a solitary Kian Tansley goal proved to be enough for White Star to claim the points. Old adversary’s Clowne Wanderers and Doe Lea met at Clune Street and played out a very tight affair, the outcome was again decided by one goal which was scored by Doe Lea’s Scott Marshall. Continuing the theme Joe Robb’s goal for Brampton Moor Rovers earned them a 1-0 victory over Rangers.

In HKL TWO A seven goal thriller between Bolsover Town Seniors and Hasland Club was won by Town by the odd goal. Tom McTighe, Harry Oakley and Jerome Wilks netted for Club however two Robbie Price goals and one apiece from Josh Nicholls and Leo Rimmer sealed the win for Town. A splendid hat trick from Will Whitehead was instrumental in Mutton taking all three points from their game with Brampton Victoria in a 3-1 win, Jake Monaghan scoring the Victoria goal. Tibshelf Seniors visited Dronfield to take on Dronfield Wanderers and two Nathan Flint goals plus one from Lewis Macaskill secured them a 3-1 win as they returned home with the points. Clowne Comets are finding the step up to TWO a challenge as Matt Dickinson, Gary Gilthorpe, Luke Greaves and Dean Spencer’s goals for Shinnon saw them lose 4-1, their second defeat in two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Keenan was on fire for Galaxy in HKL THREE as he helped himself to five goals in his sides 6-1 win over Courage, Dan Mason adding number six. Espial and Clay Cross Town played out a seven goal epic which went the way of the former by the odd goal. Matt Crowe, twice, Joel Searson and Elijah Searson scoring for the winners, Callum Gill, twice and Adam Wragg for Clay Cross. Staveley Town’s Brad Woodhead and Leighton Mycroft found the net in their sides 2-2 draw at Killamarsh Juniors whilst Hepthorne Lane won 4-2 at Industry.

Two goals each from Toby Birch and Matt Bower plus a fifth from Rob Holland secured Tupton a 5-0 win over Chesterfield Town in HKL FOUR. Substitute Ajay Lowe was Glapwell Gladiators hero as his two goals plus one from Dave Canning and Andy Craven saw Gladiators beat Green Utd 4-2. All Inn beat Elm Tree 2-0 as Dronfield Oak won 5-1 at Spartans.

In HKL FIVE Byron Tap became the first side to hit double figures in 25/26 as they routed Barlborough Rovers 10-1. Dylan Starbuck led the way with a superb four goal haul as Kiera Starbuck grabbed a well taken treble, their efforts added to by two Louis McAndrew goals plus one from Brad McGwyre. Holmewood ended their game against Crown and Anchor with ten men after Jay Ritchie was red carded as two Lucas Owen goals and one each from Ben Griffiths, Dan Hodson and Nathan Fisher handed C&A a 5-1 victory. Josh Adam’s, Sam Palmer and Nathan Fisher’s goals for Spire proved to be in vain as Jamie Ashford, Leo Bowdler, Jack Lewis and Shane Marriott’s goals saw opponents Pilsley Community Development win the tie 5-3. Renishaw were also victors as they won 3-0 at Eastwood Albion.

New club New Houston took their bow, beginning with a 7-0 win over Hasland Community Reserves. Scoring in their debut game were George Simpson and substitute Ethan Lotkowski who both scored twice plus one each from Reece Toon, Richie Parkin and Liam Childers. Matt Towndrow claimed the match ball in his sides 4-2 win over Spartans Reserves scoring a well taken hat trick as his treble plus a fourth from Nathan Droniuk sealed the victory. Kieran Finch saw red as his Woodthorpe Inn side slipped to a 2-1 reverse at Tibshelf Community Reserves for whom Chris Crerand and Steven Wright scored, Declan Billyeald scoring Woodthorpe’s goals. Tupton Tap Reserves and Town FC drew 3-3 as Carr Vale won 2-1 at Chesterfield Town Reserves in their first game.