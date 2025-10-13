Langwith White Star and Brampton Moor Rovers lead the way on Chesterfield Sunday League

It's tight at the top of Chesterfield's Sunday League.

Langwith White Star are ahead of Brampton Moor Rovers at the top of HKL ONE on goal difference following their 5-0 win over Grassmoor Sports on Sunday.

Rovers took on Clowne Wanderers and beat them 4-1, Dan Bradbury, Stephan Brown, Cameron Dovison and Michael Hunter hit the winning goals. Craig King scored twice, Craig Purcell once for Doe Lea in their game with Eyam however two Tom Ibbeson goals plus one from Deniz Guldede, Luke Moseley and Elliott Crilley saw Eyam take the points. Rangers beat Butchers Arms 4-2 with Leo and Tristan Brown and Joe Godfrey amongst the goals.

In HKL TWO Bolsover Town Seniors great start to the season continued with a 6-1 demolition job on Tibshelf Seniors with Josh Nicholls leading the way with a superb hat trick, Liam Nicholls. Robbie Price and Leo Rimmer joining him on the scoresheet. Cornfield Wanderers edged out Brampton Victoria whist Hasland Club and Clowne Comets ended goals, Comets picking up their first point of the season.

Into HKL THREE and the game between Creswell Barnett and Killamarsh Juniors also ended scoreless however Galaxy Vets hit five with no reply against Staveley Town, James and Dan Keenan scoring twice, Paul O'Callaghan once.

Dave Canning scored a fine treble for Grassmoor Gladiators in HKL FOUR against Tupton however Tupton scored six to take the points.

Just one game in HKL FIVE and it featured Duke of Brampton for the first time this season and they hit the ground running, trouncing Barlborough Rovers 10-3, the third time this season that Rovers have shipped double figures in six starts.

In HKL SIX also and Carr Vale beat Harland Community Reserves 5-0 as a Matt Towndrow double plus goals from Dan Webb and Tom Redman earned Courage Development a 4-2 win at Chesterfield Town Reserves. The other game in Six ended in a 1-1 draw, Chris Saunders scoring for Tibshelf Community Reserves, Joe Holmes for Brimington Three Horseshoes.

It was a busy day in the Derbyshire Junior Sunday Cup. Max Higginson claimed the match ball as he hit an excellent treble in a 4-2 All Inn victory over Holmewood, Tom Holmes adding goal number four. Another hat trick man was Espial striker Matt Crowe closely followed by Jordan Hendley and Max Moreley who hit two goals apiece in an 8-1 win over Tupton Tap. Byron Tap also had a hat trick man in their camp, Dylan Starbuck who was joined on the scoresheet by Harry Bridge twice, Liam Marriott and Ben Emery in a 7-0 victory over Creswell Black Diamond. Crown and Anchor crushed Spartans Reserves 7-0, Lewis Imrie scoring twice, Gianluca Beard, Ben Chapman, Ben Griffiths, Tom Stevens and Dan Hudson once. Spartans first team fared better, winning 3-0 at at Hasland Community. Courage progressed to the next round at the expense of Town whom they beat 6-0, substitute Josh Dunwell scoring twice along with Joel Atack, Joe Davis, James Hogan and Nathan Howarth who scored once. Woodthorpe Inn narrowly beat Renishaw by the odd goal in five, Dean Billyeald, Oliver Hoult and Tom Wildgoose hitting the winning goals. Green Utd went through beating Dronfield Oak 5-2 as did Whitwell and Clay Cross Town who beat Chesterfield Town 2-1 and Hepthorne Lane respectively, Conner Jones and Nathan Limb scoring Whitwell's winners, Ash Bonner and Chris Hooper Town;s. Exiting the competition are Rose and Crown beaten 4-1 by Glossop and Eastwood Albion who lost 4-3 to Connor Athletic.

Brampton Rovers made progress in the SHCFA Senior Cup beating Cottage 3-2.