Kiera Black from Chesterfield YBC claims 3rd place in the BTBA Tour Finals
Kiera Black from Chesterfield Youth Bowling Club has been bowling all year across the country in multiple events as part of the British Tenpin Bowling Association Tour.
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
8th Dec 2022, 12:08pm
Kiera went through qualifying rounds successfully and went into the playoffs seeded 2nd, she progressed to the semi final but unfortunately in a great nail biting 2 game match she lost by only 2 pins, however she was absolutely delighted to come away with third place.Kiera is 14 years old and goes to Springwell community school