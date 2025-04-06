Johnstone lifts handicap trophy in emphatic style

JOSH DAKIN and winner REECE JOHNSTONE (right) before the "B" Individual Handicap final.

Edgefold Club's Reece Johnstone, in his first season, added the "B" (Intermediate) Individual Handicap trophy to his earlier speed snooker event success at Christmas as he defeated club-mate Josh Dakin 3-0 in the final at his home venue.

Dakin was out of the blocks smartly in the first with a run of 24 but Johnstone soon countered with 21 and an excellent cut on the blue with the rest followed by pink saw him take the first frame 59-47.

From thereon he went into overdrive with fine potting and matchplay earning him 64-12 and 76-25 scorelines to deprive Dakin of meaningful table time and control the remainder of the match - Dakin though will have the chance to go one better in the upcoming Open Individual Handicap final.

There he will meet another dual finalist in Lee Hage from Clay Cross Brotherhood, who having already qualified for the said event, also reached the OMYA Cup individual scratch final with a 3-1 win over Bolehill's Ricki Slack.

Slack looked all set to go 2-0 up following a deft cut on frame ball pink but the cue ball went across the table off two cushions and in-off into the same pocket and Hage then equalised with a fine pot.

Buoyed by this, he notched a run of 26 (albeit from a fluke) in the next and eventually took the decisive frame with a superb long pot on the black after a hard fought contest.

The tribulations continued for Slack the following night, potting the final black in the doubles leg for Bolehill at Edgefold No2 only to see the cue ball disappear once again but this time the match was already safe with a 3-2 win in the visitors' favour as himself, Colin Marchington, and Ian Birks had scored earlier victories in the T & M Motors Snooker League contest.

Trevor Wright replied for the hosts with a black ball riposte to go with the aforementioned pairs success (partnering Scott Brooks).

Third placed Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 took a 3-2 triumph from Edgefold No3.

Des Smith ran up 95 points in the opener with breaks of 25 and 21. Brother John added the next before reserve Tommy Smith and Reece Johnstone levlled things up at 2-2.

Ultimately though it was Des and Cole Smith who sealed the deal for the visitors 62-36 in the concluding pairs leg.

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2 stay fourth after also taking a 3-2 win off Tansley Potters.

Andrew Beardsley, Carlos Zaragoza and Ben Monk were all in winning form for the hosts while Joe Hawkins took each of his singles and doubles legs, latterly partnering Joe Neville.

Belper Royal British Legion defeated Crich Comrades 4-1 in the other match with Steve Bullock taking his 13th win in 15 outings and although Nick Berry equalised, Paul Jarrett and Wayne Shooter made the game safe thereafter.

In the Elliott Carpets Billiards League, Whitworth Institute defeated Tansley Potters 12-7 with Jim McCann notching runs of 49 and 36 and Rob Lowe 33 and there was also victory for the Whitworth pairing in the Captains Cup Team Aggregate event as they overcame Mayfield.

Mark Jennings struck first with a thirty point success for the Ashbourne cuemen but McCann was again in imperious form and once he got into his stride, it became evident that the trophy was returning to Darley Dale.